Stunning Newly Renovated Luxurious 6 bedroom 2 bath DUPLEX Apartment with a spacious living space on the First floor of this beautiful family home. Located on very nice and Quiet block in the prime area of Jersey City. Minutes walk to the light rail. Perfect for the NYC commuter. Close to shopping centers, and parks. Available Now! Apartment features* High ceilings Hardwood floors New custom kitchen Full tiled marble bathroom Stainless steel appliances Bursting with sunlight Recessed Lighting Lots of closet space Call or text to schedule your private viewing.