Newly gut-renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment features a ton of living space, storage, and up to date appliances for your new start. Located near transportation, the Garden State Parkway, local shopping, and Grove Street Elementary School. WILL NOT LAST! CALL TODAY! NTN rental application must be filled and provided along with pay stubs, proof of employment, and photocopy of ID. Broker fee applies.