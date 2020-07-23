Apartment List
149 Apartments for rent in Irvington, NJ with garages

Irvington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
25 ARGYLE TERRACE
25 Argyle Terrace, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautifully renovated 3-bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom apartment nestled on a quiet block featuring all new appliances, free washer / dryer usage, private backyard access and off-street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Irvington
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
964 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Elmwood
57 Hillcrest Ter
57 Hillcrest Terrace, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
57 Hillcrest Ter East Orange Available NOW - Property Id: 319519 Single Home 3 Bedroom 2 Baths two car garage available NOW quiet street nice backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
100 Grove Ter
100 Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1532 HIAWATHA AVE
1532 Hiawatha Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Amazing 2nd floor COMPLETELY Renovated apartment is now available. Living room, Eat in Kitchen and all 3 bedrooms are extra spacious. Granite countertops and all appliances included. Plenty of closet space. Master bedroom has its own bathroom.

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
53 HUGHES ST
53 Hughes Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2nd Floor Apt in a 2 Family Home - Hardwood Floors - Central Air - Forced Hot Air - Laundry in Unit w/ Machines - Kitchen w/ Granite Counter, Center Island, Dishwasher & Stainless Steel Appliances.

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper Clinton Hill
833 S 13TH ST
833 South 13th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,500
NICE HOUSE FOR RENT, 8 BEDS, 3 FULL BATHS, DRIVEWAY AND GARAGE. TOTAL RENOVATED INSIDE 2019, ALL NEW APPLIANCES.
Results within 5 miles of Irvington
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
32 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,835
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
28 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,025
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,610
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
20 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,956
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
11 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
19 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,755
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
30 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,825
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
41 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,714
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,662
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Eagle Rock
23 Wilfred St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
607 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Rock Apartments! Enjoy a beautiful, quiet park-like setting that is close to everything! The city of West Orange has so much to offer including great shops and dining, easy commutes, great schools and a laundry list of events and
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,665
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
11 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,254
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
11 Park Place Apartments
11 Park Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 11 Park Place are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building directly across the street from The Bloomfield Green. All of the apartments include heat, hot water, hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 218-226 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming 32 apartment community, consisting of Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with hardwood floor, with a dining room (some units) . Newly Renovated Apartments Available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Irvington, NJ

Irvington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

