Apartment List
/
NJ
/
irvington
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

147 Apartments for rent in Irvington, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Irvington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 207

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
157 Myrtle Ave 1ST FL
157 Myrtle Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
MYRTLE AVE NEW JERSEY APARTMENT - Property Id: 115946 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115946 Property Id 115946 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847594)

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
488 Stuyvesant Ave
488 Stuyvesant Avenue, Irvington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
488 - Property Id: 291851 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291851 Property Id 291851 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5825035)

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
138 19TH AVE
138 Nineteenth Ave, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly renovated 1 Fl apartment 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Eat-In Kitchen Hardwood floors. One car space

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
96 Grand Ave
96 Grand Ave, Irvington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Spacious 2 Bedroom with hardwood floors, living room, dining room. Newly designed eat in kitchen, full bathroom, family room. Near buses, shopping, hospitals. Easy commute to downtown Newark and NYC.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1077-1079 SANFORD AVE
1077-1079 Sanford Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly Renovated 1st Floor unit featuring New kitchen with new Stove and fridge, New Bathroom, Freshly painted unit with new hardwood floors. Close to transportation, Shopping centers and Restaurants. No smokers and No pets
Results within 1 mile of Irvington
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
199 West End Ave
199 West End Avenue, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*SS APPLIANCES*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*FENCED YARD*PETS OK*AVAIL NOW!! - Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS, SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, beautiful

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Weequahic
1 Unit Available
241 Weequahic Ave 377-2
241 Weequahic Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
241 WEEQUAHIC AVE, UNIT 377-2, NEWARK - Property Id: 300673 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment located in Newark! Just a 4- minutes walk to Maple Ave & Lyons Ave 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
391 S 10th St
391 South 10th Street, Newark, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*SS APPLIANCES*BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!! - Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, BRAND NEW

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
90 Chelsea Ave 1
90 Chelsea Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BRAND NEW 3bd/2bath Apartment NEWARK - Property Id: 233785 BRAND NEW 3bedrooms and 2bath Apartment. Hardwood floors. All new Appliances washer and dryer in the unit ready to move in March 1. Be the first move-in.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1533 Walker Ave 2
1533 Walker Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
762 sqft
2bdr Union * - Property Id: 25363 This is a fantastic opportunity to live in the best garden apartment community in Northern New Jersey. Apartments feature hardwood floor throughout with sun filled rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
96 South 14th Street
96 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME* BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - TIRED OF APARTMENT LIVING? This BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL has been UNIQUELY designed just

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
77 Pine Grove Terrace
77 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL*BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLRS*SS APPLIANCES*FENCED YARD*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - WELCOME TO VAILSBURG NEWARK!! Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, gorgeous

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
West Side
1 Unit Available
465 S 14th Street
465 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Apartment 2 Full BathsRenovated Apartment Large Bedrooms --- Carpeted Updated BathroomVery Large Kitchen lots of Cabinets Eat-in- Kitchen Hardwood Flooring BalconyBack Yard Access 2nd Floor Apartment br Available Immediately Call

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
53 HUGHES ST
53 Hughes Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2nd Floor Apt in a 2 Family Home - Hardwood Floors - Central Air - Forced Hot Air - Laundry in Unit w/ Machines - Kitchen w/ Granite Counter, Center Island, Dishwasher & Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
621-623 S 20TH
621-623 South 20th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Recently Renovated 3bedroom, 1st floor, apartment with hardwood floors & off-street parking. Section-8 welcome. Conveniently located off of Exit-144 GSP

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
Upper Clinton Hill
1 Unit Available
53 Tillinghast St - 3R
53 Tillinghast Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Newly renovated apartment available. Beautiful 3rd floor unit which features 3 BR's 1 BA, close to major shopping and transportation. Don't miss the opportunity and call today to schedule a private tour. $50.00 Application Fee 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
357 S 8TH ST
357 South 8th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome home to this beautiful 3Bds/2FB newly renovated Duplex. Hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, 9ft Ceilings, backyard for entertaining and near shopping. and dining. Open Concept with Breakfast Bar, it's the perfect place to call home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE
1701 Springfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1280 sqft
Newer building with spacious well appointed luxury apartments on vibrant Springfield Avenue across from Maplecrest Park, Hilton Library and the gazebo with live summer music.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
92 BURNETT AVE
92 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Well appointed luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private terraces, central heat/air, front load washer/dryer in unit and more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1669 SPRINGFIELD AVE
1669 Springfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
950 sqft
Large 2 BR apt conveniently located near trains,shopping,schools & parks. Apartment recently renovated. A must see for those that like large bright rooms, high ceilings & need a lot of storage space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Weequahic
1 Unit Available
184 HOBSON ST
184 Hobson Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2nd Floor Spacious 3 BDRM apartment includes Sunroom, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, New kitchen appliances & Walk in Pantry Pets Not Allowed, No smoking, No Laundry facilities, On street parking 1 Month Security, 1 Month Advance Rent, NTN

1 of 10

Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
5-15 Rhode Island Ave
5-15 Rhode Island Avenue, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom Apartment Renovated Garden Style 1st Floor Large Bedrooms -- Double ClosetsUpdated BathroomLarge Open KitchenDining Area Very Large Living RoomHeat and Hot Water IncludedTenant Pats Electric OnlyTons Of Closets Hardwood Flooring Off

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
65 MEADOWBROOK PL
65 Meadowbrook Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
Spacious 1 bedroom condo close to shops & jitney service in a lovely neighborhood . First floor offers large living/dining room with hardwd floors and coat closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Irvington, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Irvington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Irvington 2 BedroomsIrvington 3 BedroomsIrvington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Irvington Apartments with ParkingIrvington Apartments with Washer-DryerIrvington Dog Friendly Apartments
Irvington Pet Friendly PlacesIrvington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJHawthorne, NJGarwood, NJPassaic, NJWoodland Park, NJPompton Lakes, NJWallington, NJ
Bernardsville, NJTotowa, NJGarfield, NJPalisades Park, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJButler, NJPort Monmouth, NJIselin, NJRockaway, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College