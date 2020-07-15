Apartment List
239 Apartments for rent in Irvington, NJ with balconies

239 Apartments for rent in Irvington, NJ with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1077-1079 SANFORD AVE
1077-1079 Sanford Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
NEWLY RENOVATED 1ST FLOOR UNIT FEATURING NEW KITCHEN AND NEW BATHROOM, FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS. CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING CENTERS AND RESTAURANTS. NO SMOKERS AND NO PETS.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
25 ARGYLE TERRACE
25 Argyle Terrace, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautifully renovated 3-bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom apartment nestled on a quiet block featuring all new appliances, free washer / dryer usage, private backyard access and off-street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Irvington
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
14 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,780
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
771 S 20TH
771 South 20th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
New construction in the heart of Newark. 2nd Floor unit features open concept Living Room/Dinning Room/Eat in Kitchen with granite counter tops. Brand new stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, Gas/Stove and dishwasher.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
79 FRANKLIN AVE
79 Franklin Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
FURNISHED 6 MTH RENTAL Welcome to your very own idyllic cottage escape from city life! This stunning Maplewood home is warm & welcoming! With spacious living spaces & bedrooms & close proximity to Jitney to NYC, it'sideal!Gorgeous from inside and

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1619 PORTER RD
1619 Porter Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautifully newly renovated single family home. Updated kitchen with new appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE
1701 Springfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1280 sqft
Newer building with spacious well appointed luxury apartments on vibrant Springfield Avenue across from Maplecrest Park, Hilton Library and the gazebo with live summer music.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
92 BURNETT AVE
92 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Well appointed luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private terraces, central heat/air, front load washer/dryer in unit and more.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Vailsburg
541-543 SANDFORD AVE
541-543 Sanford Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 541-543 SANDFORD AVE in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
98 BURNETT AVE
98 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1143 sqft
Newer building, only 2 years young, with high end finishes. Stainless steel kitchen suites, granite counters, hardwood floors, full front load washer/dryer in unit, central heat/air in unit. Well appointed two bedroom/two bathroom apartments.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
41 Brookdale Ave 1
41 Brookdale Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED 3BR Apt - Property Id: 317812 Recently remodeled 3 BRs with LR, EIK w/SS appliances, Full BA, HDWD & Tile Flrs, Central AC, stunning light fixtures and last but not least….

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
41 Brookdale Ave 2
41 Brookdale Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED 3BR w/BONUS ROOM Apt - Property Id: 318015 Recently remodeled 3 BRs PLUS a BONUS room (can be a den/office/nursery/wall-in closet) LR, EIK w/SS appliances, Full BA, HDWD & Tile Flrs, Central AC, stunning
Results within 5 miles of Irvington
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
11 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,266
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,998
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
29 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
32 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
46 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,635
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
26 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,720
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,890
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,015
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,830
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 02:57 AM
39 Units Available
Harrison
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Irvington, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Irvington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

