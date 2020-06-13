/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
151 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irvington, NJ
580 Lyons Avenue
580 Lyons Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
6 Available 06/15/20 3 BED 1 BATH 3 FLOOR APT 6 NEWLY RENOVATED HEAT HOT WATER INCLUDED Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/580-lyons-ave-irvington-nj-07111-usa-unit-6/ace12741-92fe-4480-93bf-ce9a6049f46d No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852520)
157 Myrtle Ave 1ST FL
157 Myrtle Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
MYRTLE AVE NEW JERSEY APARTMENT - Property Id: 115946 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115946 Property Id 115946 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847594)
494 21st St 2
494 21st Street, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Newly renovated apartment - Property Id: 292172 Newly renovated Accepting working Section8 Spacious bedrooms Brand new appliances Near good schools Street parking Large kitchen Quiet block Near parks Apply at TurboTenant:
488 Stuyvesant Ave
488 Stuyvesant Avenue, Irvington, NJ
488 - Property Id: 291851 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291851 Property Id 291851 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5825035)
1040 Grove st 2
1040 Grove Street, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
3bdr Irvington NJ - Property Id: 287066 This is a spacious newly renovated apartment located on grove street in Irvington NJ. Apartment has be completely renovated floors kitchens and bathrooms new. Tenant pays own utilities with this home .
166 LAUREL AVE
166 Laurel Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly renovated 3 bedroom one bathroom home in the desirable section of Upper Irvington. This first floor apartment features granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
216 19TH AVE
216 Nineteenth Ave, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 216 19TH AVE in Irvington. View photos, descriptions and more!
37-39 20TH AVE
37-39 20th Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
WELCOME home to this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 1 bath FIRST FLOOR unit! Each LARGE bedroom has PLENTY of closet space with FRESH PAINT! NEW FLOORING throughout the ENTIRE unit! SEPARATE laundry room INSIDE of the UNIT with a BRAND NEW
31 ARGYLE TER
31 Argyle Terrace, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly renovated spacious apartment on the first floor of a two family home. This unit compromise of 3 bedrooms 1 hosting a master, living room and dining room. The tenant will be responsible for their own utilities except for water.
138 19TH AVE
138 Nineteenth Ave, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly renovated 1 Fl apartment 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Eat-In Kitchen Hardwood floors. One car space
246-248 COLUMBIA AVE
246-248 Columbia Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful renovated 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment with natural light, space, and function. Located next to both University schools, NJ parkway, and Vailsburg Park. 1 car parking spot included.
327 17TH
327 17th Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
IMMACULATELY KEPT, QUIET, 6. FAMILY APARTMENT BUILDING,LARGE ROOMS ,HIGH CEILINGS,LOTS OF STORAGE,GREAT SUN LIGHT. SECTION 8 WELCOMED. NON SMOKERS TO ENJOY THIS WELL KEPT BUILDING. APARTMENT HAS 3. BEDROOMS,EAT IN KITCHEN,LOTS OF STORAGE.
989 SANFORD AVE
989 Sanford Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
NEWLY RENOVATED UPPER IRVINGTON 3 BEDROOM WITH 2 FULL BATHS YOU CAN MAKE YOUR HOME. THE THIRD BEDROOM IS AN ATTIC LEVEL IS ALMOST A MASTER SUITE AND VERY SPACIOUS. VACANT FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY
1077-1079 SANFORD AVE
1077-1079 Sanford Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly Renovated 1st Floor unit featuring New kitchen with new Stove and fridge, New Bathroom, Freshly painted unit with new hardwood floors. Close to transportation, Shopping centers and Restaurants. No smokers and No pets
251 22ND ST
251 22nd Street, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Newly gut-renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment features a ton of living space, storage, and up to date appliances for your new start. Located near transportation, the Garden State Parkway, local shopping, and Grove Street Elementary School.
Results within 1 mile of Irvington
621-623 S 20TH
621-623 South 20th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Recently Renovated 3bedroom, 1st floor, apartment with hardwood floors & off-street parking. Section-8 welcome. Conveniently located off of Exit-144 GSP
Upper Clinton Hill
337-341 HAWTHORNE AVENUE
337-341 Hawthorne Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome home to this Gorgeous 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 288229 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288229 Property Id 288229 (RLNE5846373)
West Side
391 S 10th St
391 South 10th Street, Newark, NJ
NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*SS APPLIANCES*BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!! - Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, BRAND NEW
1696 Van Ness Terr.
1696 Van Ness Terrace, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2500 sqft
1696 Van Ness Terr. Available 07/01/20 Lovely house for rent - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent- has a finished basement, 2 car garage, and driveway or street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845440)
Lower Vailsburg
110 Vermont Ave 1
110 Vermont Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 bedroom RENOVATED APARTMENT - Property Id: 296196 Brand new apartment. 3 bedrooms 1 baths. Huge living room. 1 spot in driveway. Ready to move in. Call today for a showing. 973-474-0238 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Lower Vailsburg
109 Chelsea Avenue
109 Chelsea Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Apartment Floor #3! Move in July 1st! - Property Id: 272159 Renovated 3 bedrooms apartment (3rd floor) ready to move in. Conveniently located.
Fairmount
357 Grove St 2
357 Grove St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
357 Grove Street - Property Id: 195160 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195160 Property Id 195160 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826716)
Lower Vailsburg
90 Chelsea Ave 1
90 Chelsea Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BRAND NEW 3bd/2bath Apartment NEWARK - Property Id: 233785 BRAND NEW 3bedrooms and 2bath Apartment. Hardwood floors. All new Appliances washer and dryer in the unit ready to move in March 1. Be the first move-in.
Upper Clinton Hill
925 South 19th st.
925 South 19th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Nice huge 3 bedroom apartment. - Property Id: 287370 Nice huge 3 bedroom apartment. Requirements: income of household must be over 2 times the rent and no eviction or criminal records. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
