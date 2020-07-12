Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

155 Apartments for rent in Irvington, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Irvington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,780
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9 Colgate Dr # 6K1
9 Colgate Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours  Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
56 S Munn Avenue
56 South Munn Avenue, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment Very Large Living RoomSpacious New Kitchen ---- Renovated BathroomLarge Bedroom-- Lots of Closets Renovated BathroomHardwood Flooring Heat and Hot Water IncludedElevator Building Laundry in Premises Ground

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Clinton Hill
46 TILLINGHAST ST
46 Tillinghast Street, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Amazing renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment freshly painted, with newly finished hardwood floors and carpet. Plenty of closets space through the apartment. Multiple windows in every room!!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
160 Grumman Avenue
160 Grumman Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1 sqft
Welcome, Come make this renovated, spacious 1 bedroom apartment your next home. Bedroom has lost of natural light and is perfect for a king size set up. Sectionals will easy fit in the living room along with a dining top for 2 or 3.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
100 Grove Ter
100 Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15 NELSON PL
15 Nelson Place, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
LOCATED ON A DEAD END STREET, THIS APARTMENT WILL GRANT YOU THE SERENITY AND DELIGHTFUL AMBIANCE THAT THE TOWNSHIP OF MAPLEWOOD IS KNOWN FOR. ENTIRELY RENOVATED 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT 2R IN THE ARTSY MAPLEWOOD TOWNSHIP.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1532 HIAWATHA AVE
1532 Hiawatha Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Amazing 2nd floor COMPLETELY Renovated apartment is now available. Living room, Eat in Kitchen and all 3 bedrooms are extra spacious. Granite countertops and all appliances included. Plenty of closet space. Master bedroom has its own bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
237 Wainwright St.
237 Wainwright Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Welcome home to this beautiful 2bd/1bath newly renovated unit. Hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen & bath! Private backyard for entertaining. Near shopping and dining! Don't miss this!

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
37-39 CLEVELAND AVE
37-39 Cleveland Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor apartment. Has three bedrooms, a bathroom with a stall shower. Eat in kitchen with pantry space. Formal dining room and livingroom. Space for parking. Located on a quiet street. Tenant will find this unit to be exactly nice and inviting.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
84 MIDLAND BLVD Unit 2
84 Midland Boulevard, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
WON'T LAST! Unique opportunity to live in a 2 family home in a lovely residential neighborhood. Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath with Central Air. Beautiful open floor plan.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Vailsburg
47 MONTICELLO AVE
47 Monticello Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Grand and bright 2 bedroom in Upper Valsburg bordering S. Orange, with office or den, or 3rd bedroom. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, steps from Seaton Hall. shopping, and schools.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
476 Bloy St
476 Bloy Street, Union County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
1200 sqft
476 Bloy Ave - Property Id: 289551 Great Opportunity for a Bar/Restaurant Space will be delivered AS IS Great Location Great parking All possible candidates must apply online and pass a background and credit and check to move forward.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
53 HUGHES ST
53 Hughes Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2nd Floor Apt in a 2 Family Home - Hardwood Floors - Central Air - Forced Hot Air - Laundry in Unit w/ Machines - Kitchen w/ Granite Counter, Center Island, Dishwasher & Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
77 CHELSEA AVE
77 Chelsea Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and light newly renovated 3br, 1bath with nice size rooms, spacious closets, tile floors throughout. Lovely new bathroom and kitchen. Separate utilities. Utilities not included.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Clinton Hill
833 S 13TH ST
833 South 13th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,500
NICE HOUSE FOR RENT, 8 BEDS, 3 FULL BATHS, DRIVEWAY AND GARAGE. TOTAL RENOVATED INSIDE 2019, ALL NEW APPLIANCES.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
98 BURNETT AVE
98 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1143 sqft
Newer building, only 2 years young, with high end finishes. Stainless steel kitchen suites, granite counters, hardwood floors, full front load washer/dryer in unit, central heat/air in unit. Well appointed two bedroom/two bathroom apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Irvington
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,810
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
47 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
20 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,015
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Irvington, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Irvington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

