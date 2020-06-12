/
2 bedroom apartments
126 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irvington, NJ
824 Stuyvesant
824 Stuyvesant Avenue, Irvington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Freshly painted spacious apartment ready for occupancy! Features full living room, dining room, kitchen, two beds, and a full bath. Access from both front and back end of the house.
327-329 17TH AVE
327-329 17th Avenue, Irvington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
WELL KEPT QUIET BUILDING,LARGE ROOMS,HIGH CEILING,STORAGE SPACE,LOTS OF SUN,NON SMOKERS,
1310 Springfield Ave
1310 Springfield Avenue, Irvington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, open concept kitchen, living room. Hardwood and tile floors. Near buses, shopping, hospitals. Easy commute to downtown Newark and NYC.
96 Grand Ave
96 Grand Ave, Irvington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Spacious 2 Bedroom with hardwood floors, living room, dining room. Newly designed eat in kitchen, full bathroom, family room. Near buses, shopping, hospitals. Easy commute to downtown Newark and NYC.
Verified
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Elmwood
36-38 HALSTEAD ST 3
36-38 Halsted Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 BEDROOM GREAT HOME - Property Id: 207355 LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO LIVE FEEL AT HOME NEED SOMEWHERE TO BRING YOUR FAMILY OR FRIENDS TO RELAX AT WELL LOOK NO FURTHER THIS HOME HAS EVERYTHING COME TAKE A LOOK YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED Apply at
1533 Walker Ave 2
1533 Walker Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
762 sqft
2bdr Union * - Property Id: 25363 This is a fantastic opportunity to live in the best garden apartment community in Northern New Jersey. Apartments feature hardwood floor throughout with sun filled rooms.
Weequahic
296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE
296-298 Weequahic Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nicely updated 2 bedroom first floor apartment for rent. Open concept floor plan. Stainless steel appliances include dishwasher and microwave. Dead end street with on street parking. Below market rental amount. Hurry!
1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE
1701 Springfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1280 sqft
Newer building with spacious well appointed luxury apartments on vibrant Springfield Avenue across from Maplecrest Park, Hilton Library and the gazebo with live summer music.
1669 SPRINGFIELD AVE
1669 Springfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
950 sqft
Large 2 BR apt conveniently located near trains,shopping,schools & parks. Apartment recently renovated. A must see for those that like large bright rooms, high ceilings & need a lot of storage space.
Lower Vailsburg
5-15 Rhode Island Ave
5-15 Rhode Island Avenue, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom Apartment Renovated Garden Style 1st Floor Large Bedrooms -- Double ClosetsUpdated BathroomLarge Open KitchenDining Area Very Large Living RoomHeat and Hot Water IncludedTenant Pats Electric OnlyTons Of Closets Hardwood Flooring Off
Lower Vailsburg
55-57 UNDERWOOD ST
55-57 Underwood Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
Newly renovated apartment . Must see Lovely apartment in four family. located on quiet street. 5 rooms which consist of two bedrooms, living and dining room and with eat in kitchen plus full bath.. Must pass background check
43 UNION AVE
43 Union Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Convenient location on residential street. Spacious, neutral paint w/ newer carpeting . Includes I garage and one driveway park space Bright 2nd & 3rd fl. apartment with 2 bds.
Upper Vailsburg
47 MONTICELLO AVE
47 Monticello Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful and updated this very spacious 1st floor apartment has sparkling hardwood floors, fire place, beautiful brand new kitchen and bath. Six spacious rooms in pristine condition. Heat included.
Lower Vailsburg
106 Grove Ter
106 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.
Lower Vailsburg
100 Grove Ter
100 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.
Lower Vailsburg
104 Grove Ter
104 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark. 2 large bedrooms and an office, granite countered finished state of art kitchen & 2 baths. Home features a warm and spacious open floor concept.
11 44TH ST
11 44th Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Enjoy this Pristine move-in ready beautiful 1st-floor apartment on a 2 family home, Hardwood floors and central air located on a quiet block close to Jitney to NY trains washer and dryer in Basement
98 BURNETT AVE
98 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1143 sqft
Newer building, only 2 years young, with high end finishes. Stainless steel kitchen suites, granite counters, hardwood floors, full front load washer/dryer in unit, central heat/air in unit. Well appointed two bedroom/two bathroom apartments.
11 HENRY PL
11 Henry Place, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
NEWLY RENOVATED TWO BEDROOMS WITH NEW APPLIANCES READY TO BE YOUR NEW HOMES
Verified
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
960 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
Verified
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
