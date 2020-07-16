All apartments in Hudson County
11 Baldwin ave 202
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

11 Baldwin ave 202

11 Baldwin Avenue · (201) 822-1248
Location

11 Baldwin Avenue, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two bedroom In The Estuary Building: Will Not Last - Property Id: 6452

Dan Silverman and Mike Reichel of the Silverman-Reichel Team, of Liberty Realty are the Hudson County area's premier luxury rental managers. We pride ourselves on having access to all of the newest and hottest luxury rental properties in Hudson County. We will show you the best of the best in an organized and helpful fashion.

**If you are interested in The specific unit that is advertised, please reach out as soon as possible so we can start working on showing you the best of the best.***

Let the Silverman-Reichel Team be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **Luxury Apartments often have ZERO broker fee associated, but sometimes a partial fee exists** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6452
Property Id 6452

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5902044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Baldwin ave 202 have any available units?
11 Baldwin ave 202 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11 Baldwin ave 202 currently offering any rent specials?
11 Baldwin ave 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Baldwin ave 202 pet-friendly?
No, 11 Baldwin ave 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 11 Baldwin ave 202 offer parking?
No, 11 Baldwin ave 202 does not offer parking.
Does 11 Baldwin ave 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Baldwin ave 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Baldwin ave 202 have a pool?
No, 11 Baldwin ave 202 does not have a pool.
Does 11 Baldwin ave 202 have accessible units?
No, 11 Baldwin ave 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Baldwin ave 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Baldwin ave 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Baldwin ave 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Baldwin ave 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
