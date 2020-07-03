919 Park Ave B2

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning Two Bed On Tree Lined Park Ave!



Location! Location! Location! Conveniently located on a great block close to everything Hoboken has to offer. Layout features 2 Sunny Bedrooms on opposite ends of the unit, great closet space, one with French doors. Exposed brick, renovated bathroom, Laundry int eh bldg PLUS MORE! Look no further. Rental parking available around the corner. Storage available



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require “building unique” credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/919-park-ave-hoboken-nj-unit-b2/100650

No Dogs Allowed



