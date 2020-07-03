All apartments in Hoboken
919 Park Ave B2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

919 Park Ave B2

919 Park Avenue · (201) 822-1248
Location

919 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B2 · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning Two Bed On Tree Lined Park Ave! - Property Id: 100650

Location! Location! Location! Conveniently located on a great block close to everything Hoboken has to offer. Layout features 2 Sunny Bedrooms on opposite ends of the unit, great closet space, one with French doors. Exposed brick, renovated bathroom, Laundry int eh bldg PLUS MORE! Look no further. Rental parking available around the corner. Storage available

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require “building unique” credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/919-park-ave-hoboken-nj-unit-b2/100650
Property Id 100650

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5952683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Park Ave B2 have any available units?
919 Park Ave B2 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 919 Park Ave B2 currently offering any rent specials?
919 Park Ave B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Park Ave B2 pet-friendly?
No, 919 Park Ave B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 919 Park Ave B2 offer parking?
Yes, 919 Park Ave B2 offers parking.
Does 919 Park Ave B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Park Ave B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Park Ave B2 have a pool?
No, 919 Park Ave B2 does not have a pool.
Does 919 Park Ave B2 have accessible units?
No, 919 Park Ave B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Park Ave B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Park Ave B2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Park Ave B2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Park Ave B2 does not have units with air conditioning.
