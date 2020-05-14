908 Park Ave B

Amenities

Two bed Rental in HOboken! Washer / Dryer IN UNIT - Property Id: 61761



Location, Location, Location! This apartment is immaculate! Featuring 2 beds 1 bad + den this is the perfect unit to call home. Both Bed rooms can fit a queen size bed comfortably. Immaculate 2 bed + Den stainless steel appliances Hardwood floor throughout There will be in a new sink and vanity installed in the bathroom. Owner pays for heat, hot water and cold water, sewer and trash disposal. Laundry in unit.



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**



No Dogs Allowed



