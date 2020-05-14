All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM

908 Park Ave B

908 Park Avenue · (201) 822-1248
Location

908 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Two bed Rental in HOboken! Washer / Dryer IN UNIT - Property Id: 61761

Location, Location, Location! This apartment is immaculate! Featuring 2 beds 1 bad + den this is the perfect unit to call home. Both Bed rooms can fit a queen size bed comfortably. Immaculate 2 bed + Den stainless steel appliances Hardwood floor throughout There will be in a new sink and vanity installed in the bathroom. Owner pays for heat, hot water and cold water, sewer and trash disposal. Laundry in unit.

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61761
Property Id 61761

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5495306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

