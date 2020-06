Amenities

ONLY HALF A FEE on this renovated three bedroom apartment in a prime location of Downtown Hoboken between Newark and 1st St. Freshly painted with a spacious kitchen and living area, and filled with natural light, this home has closets and built in storage, as well as laundry available in the building. This rental opportunity is available immediately and will not last long. Reach out today!