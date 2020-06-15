80 Park Ave G

Amenities

parking elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator parking

Perfect One Bed Rental STEPS ToHoboken PATH Trains - Property Id: 61742



Unique one bedroom loft apartment in elevator building with parking. This rental offers expansive amount of storage including numerous closets and two loft spaces. The 14 foot ceilings give an open and airy feeling. Flooding the apartment with natural sunlight. Rent includes heat, hot water, cooking gas and gated parking. Owner pays 1/2 broker's fee. Owner will be replacing kitchen.



No Dogs Allowed



