720 GRAND ST

Amenities
Stunning 4BR/2BA at the Gotham Grand! Spacious unit in elevator building with over 2000sqft sprawling over 1 floor features an open concept stainless appliances, including a wine fridge and ample storage in the kitchen that is divided from the living/dining area by a beautiful white quartz eat up bar/island. Massive master bedroom with with walk-in closet and plenty of room for office or siting area and features an en-suite bathroom with double vanity and large stand up shower. On the other side of the condo are the other 3 full size bedrooms each with abundant closet space. 1 deeded garage parking spot and 1 private storage closet included! There is also has a shared yard for building residents. This one of a kind unit must be seen to be truly appreciated.