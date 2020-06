Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Fantastically modernized and upgraded one bedroom. Open style kitchen that overlooks the living room and dining room features granite counters 42 inch custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Building has a common yard and a washer dryer room. Front door and front vestibule of the building about to be redone. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity. Available: December 1st



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Jersey City real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

