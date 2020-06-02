621 Monroe St H2

Amenities

This 2 bed/2 bath condo features hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen with new appliances, and a stacked washer/dryer! The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet. This apartment is conveniently located near the light rail and the bus to NYC. Cats and small dogs OK for additional deposit. Available for move in : June 1, 2018.



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**



No Dogs Allowed



