Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

621 Monroe St H2

621 Monroe Street · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

621 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit H2 · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Luxurious Two bed Two Bath In Hoboken!!! - Property Id: 61770

This 2 bed/2 bath condo features hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen with new appliances, and a stacked washer/dryer! The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet. This apartment is conveniently located near the light rail and the bus to NYC. Cats and small dogs OK for additional deposit. Available for move in : June 1, 2018.

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61770
Property Id 61770

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5495351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Monroe St H2 have any available units?
621 Monroe St H2 has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 621 Monroe St H2 have?
Some of 621 Monroe St H2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Monroe St H2 currently offering any rent specials?
621 Monroe St H2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Monroe St H2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Monroe St H2 is pet friendly.
Does 621 Monroe St H2 offer parking?
No, 621 Monroe St H2 does not offer parking.
Does 621 Monroe St H2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Monroe St H2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Monroe St H2 have a pool?
No, 621 Monroe St H2 does not have a pool.
Does 621 Monroe St H2 have accessible units?
No, 621 Monroe St H2 does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Monroe St H2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Monroe St H2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Monroe St H2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Monroe St H2 does not have units with air conditioning.
