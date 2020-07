Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this midtown Hoboken Two Bedroom, One Bath that is just filled with so much natural light! This top floor, corner unit (just one flight up) boasts 10 foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, central AC, washer/dryer in unit and plenty of closet space. A true chef's kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet friendly. Available now!