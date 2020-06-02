333 MONROE ST

Amenities

Exceptional 1 bedroom/1 bath condo in the heart of Hoboken. This thoughtfully designed home features an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry with ample storage, recessed lighting and built-ins. This unit also boasts hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, great closet storage with custom closet system, washer/dryer and parking! Located on 4th and Monroe, you'll find convenient access to shopping, dining, night life, the 2nd street LightRail station and so much more!