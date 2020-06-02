All apartments in Hoboken
333 MONROE ST

333 Monroe Street · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,380

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Exceptional 1 bedroom/1 bath condo in the heart of Hoboken. This thoughtfully designed home features an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry with ample storage, recessed lighting and built-ins. This unit also boasts hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, great closet storage with custom closet system, washer/dryer and parking! Located on 4th and Monroe, you'll find convenient access to shopping, dining, night life, the 2nd street LightRail station and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 MONROE ST have any available units?
333 MONROE ST has a unit available for $2,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 333 MONROE ST have?
Some of 333 MONROE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 MONROE ST currently offering any rent specials?
333 MONROE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 MONROE ST pet-friendly?
No, 333 MONROE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 333 MONROE ST offer parking?
Yes, 333 MONROE ST offers parking.
Does 333 MONROE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 MONROE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 MONROE ST have a pool?
No, 333 MONROE ST does not have a pool.
Does 333 MONROE ST have accessible units?
No, 333 MONROE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 333 MONROE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 MONROE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 MONROE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 MONROE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
