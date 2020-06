Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PERFECT One Bed Rental In Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 173440



WOW!!! GREAT LOCATION....TERRIFIC VALUE.... BONUS ROOM FOR OFFICE/DEN!! BUILDING IS BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED. 1ST TIME ON THE MARKET IN 10 YEARS!!!! GET IT WHILE YOU CAN RENT INCLUDES HEAT & HOT WATER!!!!!!!!



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Jersey City real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173440

Property Id 173440



(RLNE5495297)