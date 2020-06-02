259 12th st A

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bed Apartment Rental In Hoboken - Property Id: 85259



The Santa Fe Condominiums! Quintessential Hoboken two bedroom (on opposite ends), two baths with exposed brick and tall ceilings. Close to Trader Joes, CInema, Farmer's Market, waterfront walkway, NYC bus and Ferry to NYC. Heat and hot water included! Available 12/1. No pets. Photos coming!



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, Downtown, Journal Square, The Heights, and West Side Jersey City real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**



