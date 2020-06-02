All apartments in Hoboken
259 12th st A
259 12th st A

259 12th Street · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

259 12th Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bed Apartment Rental In Hoboken - Property Id: 85259

The Santa Fe Condominiums! Quintessential Hoboken two bedroom (on opposite ends), two baths with exposed brick and tall ceilings. Close to Trader Joes, CInema, Farmer's Market, waterfront walkway, NYC bus and Ferry to NYC. Heat and hot water included! Available 12/1. No pets. Photos coming!

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, Downtown, Journal Square, The Heights, and West Side Jersey City real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85259
Property Id 85259

(RLNE5495183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 12th st A have any available units?
259 12th st A has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 259 12th st A currently offering any rent specials?
259 12th st A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 12th st A pet-friendly?
Yes, 259 12th st A is pet friendly.
Does 259 12th st A offer parking?
No, 259 12th st A does not offer parking.
Does 259 12th st A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 12th st A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 12th st A have a pool?
No, 259 12th st A does not have a pool.
Does 259 12th st A have accessible units?
No, 259 12th st A does not have accessible units.
Does 259 12th st A have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 12th st A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 259 12th st A have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 12th st A does not have units with air conditioning.
