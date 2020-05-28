209 CLINTON ST

Amenities

**July 3rd move in** Best 4 Bedroom with OUTDOOR SPACE! City Chic 4 BR for the young urban sophisticate shares in style In the heart of downtown and seconds walk to nightlife, bistros, cafe's shopping and PATH. Sleek efficient ergonomic design with large Center LR as focal point. New kitchen with DW and SS appliances and breakfast bar, great closets, gleaming large new stone and glass bath with WD in the unit. closets galore Stunning common patio with outdoor living room, dining and BBQ.