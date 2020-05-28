All apartments in Hoboken
209 CLINTON ST

209 Clinton Street · (201) 396-8447
Location

209 Clinton Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
**July 3rd move in** Best 4 Bedroom with OUTDOOR SPACE! City Chic 4 BR for the young urban sophisticate shares in style In the heart of downtown and seconds walk to nightlife, bistros, cafe's shopping and PATH. Sleek efficient ergonomic design with large Center LR as focal point. New kitchen with DW and SS appliances and breakfast bar, great closets, gleaming large new stone and glass bath with WD in the unit. closets galore Stunning common patio with outdoor living room, dining and BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 CLINTON ST have any available units?
209 CLINTON ST has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 CLINTON ST have?
Some of 209 CLINTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 CLINTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
209 CLINTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 CLINTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 209 CLINTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 209 CLINTON ST offer parking?
No, 209 CLINTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 209 CLINTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 CLINTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 CLINTON ST have a pool?
No, 209 CLINTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 209 CLINTON ST have accessible units?
No, 209 CLINTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 209 CLINTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 CLINTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 CLINTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 CLINTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
