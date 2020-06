Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Luxury 1 Bed Rental In Desired Hoboken! - Property Id: 173431



Stylish and bright 1 bed 1 bath first floor condo located in the heart of Hoboken. This fabulous condo boasts hardwood floors throughout. High ceilings and large windows makes the apartment feel spacious. In unit Washer and dryer. Common yard is perfect for grilling or bbq's. The unit is conveniently located to transportation to NYC and all that Hoboken has to offer.



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Jersey City real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173431

Property Id 173431



(RLNE5851117)