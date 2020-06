Amenities

hardwood floors parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy 700 Sq. ft 1 Bedroom + Den / 1 Bathroom home located on First and Washington St. The prime location offers proximity to the Path, Light Rail, Bus Stops, Shops, and all the other attractions Downtown Hoboken has to offer. The charming home features Hardwood Floors Throughout, High Ceilings, and a Den which can be used as an Office, and a large Master Bedroom flooded with sunlight. Home and hallways are freshly painted. **Parking Available for $200 monthly in building lot**