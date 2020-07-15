All apartments in Hoboken
116 GARDEN ST
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:04 AM

116 GARDEN ST

116 Garden St · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit First Floor · Avail. now

$3,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Location, Location, Super Cute freshly painted and professionally clean, two bedrooms, two bath home located a 3-minute walk to the path for an easy commute, on a great downtown Garden St, block. Open Layout, good space immaculate condition! This unit features a large Master Bedroom with en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, second bedroom full size with large closet space, updated kitchen w/ granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, laundry on-site, heat and hot water included, NO move in, move out fees with an incredible location close to Hoboken's restaurants, shopping & nightlife completes this amazing place! Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 GARDEN ST have any available units?
116 GARDEN ST has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 GARDEN ST have?
Some of 116 GARDEN ST's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 GARDEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
116 GARDEN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 GARDEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 116 GARDEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 116 GARDEN ST offer parking?
No, 116 GARDEN ST does not offer parking.
Does 116 GARDEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 GARDEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 GARDEN ST have a pool?
No, 116 GARDEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 116 GARDEN ST have accessible units?
No, 116 GARDEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 116 GARDEN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 GARDEN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 GARDEN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 GARDEN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
