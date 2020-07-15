116 GARDEN ST

Amenities

Location, Location, Super Cute freshly painted and professionally clean, two bedrooms, two bath home located a 3-minute walk to the path for an easy commute, on a great downtown Garden St, block. Open Layout, good space immaculate condition! This unit features a large Master Bedroom with en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, second bedroom full size with large closet space, updated kitchen w/ granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, laundry on-site, heat and hot water included, NO move in, move out fees with an incredible location close to Hoboken's restaurants, shopping & nightlife completes this amazing place! Available Now!