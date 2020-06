Amenities

hardwood floors parking some paid utils microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Awesome 1br + office on Downtown Park Ave. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Large living room, large Eat in Kitchen and large bathroom. Bedroom in rear of the building, fits Queen bed and 2 large dressers. Heat and hot water included. 2nd floor (top) of a two family house. New bathroom vanity and shower. Driveway parking on site available for extra. Close to Shopping, dining, PATH, Waterfront and everything Hoboken has to offer.