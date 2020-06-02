113 WILLOW AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

This impeccably renovated, incredibly well located 2 bedroom/2 bath in a boutique elevator building w/deeded parking. Welcome home to your spacious 1207 s/f condo which features designer chef's kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances including wine fridge, granite counters and island, granite backsplash and Bamboo cabinets. Hardwood floors, custom lighting, over-sized windows, and central AC. Your master suite includes walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. Second bedroom is split from the master to provide the utmost privacy. Extra storage unit in the garage. Great location with easy access to shopping, fine dining, local parks, and the Path and NYC Bus.