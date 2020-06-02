All apartments in Hoboken
113 WILLOW AVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM

113 WILLOW AVE

113 Willow Avenue · (201) 798-3300
Location

113 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
This impeccably renovated, incredibly well located 2 bedroom/2 bath in a boutique elevator building w/deeded parking. Welcome home to your spacious 1207 s/f condo which features designer chef's kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances including wine fridge, granite counters and island, granite backsplash and Bamboo cabinets. Hardwood floors, custom lighting, over-sized windows, and central AC. Your master suite includes walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. Second bedroom is split from the master to provide the utmost privacy. Extra storage unit in the garage. Great location with easy access to shopping, fine dining, local parks, and the Path and NYC Bus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 WILLOW AVE have any available units?
113 WILLOW AVE has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 WILLOW AVE have?
Some of 113 WILLOW AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 WILLOW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
113 WILLOW AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 WILLOW AVE pet-friendly?
No, 113 WILLOW AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 113 WILLOW AVE offer parking?
Yes, 113 WILLOW AVE offers parking.
Does 113 WILLOW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 WILLOW AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 WILLOW AVE have a pool?
No, 113 WILLOW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 113 WILLOW AVE have accessible units?
No, 113 WILLOW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 113 WILLOW AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 WILLOW AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 WILLOW AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 113 WILLOW AVE has units with air conditioning.
