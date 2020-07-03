1125 Maxwell Ln 324B

Amenities

Massive 1 Bed In Hoboken's Elite Maxwell Building - Property Id: 101666



Live like royalty in this large 1080 SF 1 Bed 1.5 Bath in the finest full amenity luxury building in Hoboken. Maxwell Place offers you all the comfort you deserve. Chef's kitchen features custom cabinets, SS appliances and granite counters. Bedroom easily fits king size bed & has a walk-in closet. Community features 24 hr concierge, 2 gyms, 2 pools, community room with direct NYC views, landscaped roof top gardens w BBQs, TV and fireplace. Commuter's dream! Ferry around the corner or private shuttle to PATH. **SECURITY DEPOSIT FREE OPTION THROUGH RHINO.**



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory.



Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1125-maxwell-ln-hoboken-nj-unit-324b/101666

