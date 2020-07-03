All apartments in Hoboken
1125 Maxwell Ln 324B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1125 Maxwell Ln 324B

1125 Maxwell Lane · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1125 Maxwell Lane, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 324B · Avail. now

$3,800

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Massive 1 Bed In Hoboken's Elite Maxwell Building - Property Id: 101666

Live like royalty in this large 1080 SF 1 Bed 1.5 Bath in the finest full amenity luxury building in Hoboken. Maxwell Place offers you all the comfort you deserve. Chef's kitchen features custom cabinets, SS appliances and granite counters. Bedroom easily fits king size bed & has a walk-in closet. Community features 24 hr concierge, 2 gyms, 2 pools, community room with direct NYC views, landscaped roof top gardens w BBQs, TV and fireplace. Commuter's dream! Ferry around the corner or private shuttle to PATH. **SECURITY DEPOSIT FREE OPTION THROUGH RHINO.**

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory.

Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1125-maxwell-ln-hoboken-nj-unit-324b/101666
Property Id 101666

(RLNE5952701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B have any available units?
1125 Maxwell Ln 324B has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B have?
Some of 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Maxwell Ln 324B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B offer parking?
No, 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B have a pool?
Yes, 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B has a pool.
Does 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B have accessible units?
No, 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 Maxwell Ln 324B does not have units with air conditioning.
