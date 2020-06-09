107 9TH ST

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Check out this newly renovated, spacious 1 bedroom in amazing midtown location, just 1 block to Washington St. On the corner of 9th St. you're a steps away from the Bus to NYC, short walk to Path and lightrail stations, and a block to restaurants, shopping, bars, convenience stores and all that Washignton St. has to offer! Be the first tenants to enjoy this beautiful new renovation. Brand new kitchen featuring large island, granite couter tops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens up to spacious living, ideal for entertaining! Large bedroom with ornamental marble fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Newly renovated bathroom with double vanity. Heat and hot water included! Small private outdoor space. Don't miss out on this great apartment!