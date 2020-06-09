All apartments in Hoboken
107 9TH ST
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:37 AM

107 9TH ST

107 9th Street · (201) 474-0500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 9th Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check out this newly renovated, spacious 1 bedroom in amazing midtown location, just 1 block to Washington St. On the corner of 9th St. you're a steps away from the Bus to NYC, short walk to Path and lightrail stations, and a block to restaurants, shopping, bars, convenience stores and all that Washignton St. has to offer! Be the first tenants to enjoy this beautiful new renovation. Brand new kitchen featuring large island, granite couter tops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens up to spacious living, ideal for entertaining! Large bedroom with ornamental marble fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Newly renovated bathroom with double vanity. Heat and hot water included! Small private outdoor space. Don't miss out on this great apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 9TH ST have any available units?
107 9TH ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 9TH ST have?
Some of 107 9TH ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 9TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
107 9TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 9TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 107 9TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 107 9TH ST offer parking?
No, 107 9TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 107 9TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 9TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 9TH ST have a pool?
No, 107 9TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 107 9TH ST have accessible units?
No, 107 9TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 107 9TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 9TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 9TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 9TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
