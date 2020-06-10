1042 PARK AVE

Amenities

1/2 FEE! Move into this charming Uptown Hoboken Studio rental located on beautiful tree lined Park Avenue. Features: private entrance, great natural western sunlight, garden level (basement), open box layout, kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, and microwave, open living / sleeping / dining area, full bathroom with tub, one large walk in closet, patio where you can set up a BBQ and table, 8' foot ceilings, ceramic tiles throughout, HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!, close to restaurants, shopping, the Hoboken waterfront, parks, pubs, and public transportation to NYC. AVAILABLE ASAP! NO PETS. To make this apartment yours: $1650 (1st months rent), $2475 (security deposit), $825 (1/2 broker fee), $50 credit check per adult.