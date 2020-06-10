All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:44 PM

1042 PARK AVE

1042 Park Ave · (201) 396-8447
Location

1042 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
1/2 FEE! Move into this charming Uptown Hoboken Studio rental located on beautiful tree lined Park Avenue. Features: private entrance, great natural western sunlight, garden level (basement), open box layout, kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, and microwave, open living / sleeping / dining area, full bathroom with tub, one large walk in closet, patio where you can set up a BBQ and table, 8' foot ceilings, ceramic tiles throughout, HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!, close to restaurants, shopping, the Hoboken waterfront, parks, pubs, and public transportation to NYC. AVAILABLE ASAP! NO PETS. To make this apartment yours: $1650 (1st months rent), $2475 (security deposit), $825 (1/2 broker fee), $50 credit check per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 PARK AVE have any available units?
1042 PARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
What amenities does 1042 PARK AVE have?
Some of 1042 PARK AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1042 PARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1042 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1042 PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 1042 PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1042 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 PARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 1042 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1042 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 1042 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 PARK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1042 PARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
