Hoboken, NJ
1015 WASHINGTON ST
1015 WASHINGTON ST

1015 Washington Street · (201) 396-8447
Location

1015 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exceptional super quiet and roomy unit, just completed and available now, with Fee paid! King sized bedroom and one stylish bath in the elevator bldg at the Canterbury Court. This fabulous just redone rental features dark hardwood floors throughout, spacious floor plan, all rooms with windows, including over kitchen sink! Elegant bath and classy kitchen with GAS stove, all stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. Tons of closet space! Perfectly located on Washington St., where you will find easy access to shopping, dining and the NJ Transit bus line! Also near ferry and parking garages. Large laundry room in bldg. Heat/HW included! Pet (under 30 lb) considered with fee! Building Move-in/out fee $150. The elevator building offers Large onsite Laundry, Common Courtyards and yard, and Onsite Super! Sorry no smoking in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
1015 WASHINGTON ST has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 1015 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1015 WASHINGTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 WASHINGTON ST is pet friendly.
Does 1015 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1015 WASHINGTON ST does offer parking.
Does 1015 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 WASHINGTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 1015 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1015 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 1015 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 WASHINGTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 WASHINGTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
