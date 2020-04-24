All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 1010 WASHINGTON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
1010 WASHINGTON ST
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:25 PM

1010 WASHINGTON ST

1010 Washington Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
North East Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1010 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #1R · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
HOBOKEN UPTOWN CONDO FOR RENT!!! spacious 2BD condo, heat and hot water included in the rent. the bedrooms are in opposite ends and both can fit king size bed and furniture. FEATURES: newly polished hardwood floor throughout, freshly painted, lots of closets, high ceiling, ceiling fans, microwave, dishwasher, shared laundry and private storage compartment in the basement. Super on premises for important package deliveries, very close to public transportation to NYC and to Hoboken PATH station, short distance to 14th street ferry station and few public garages nearby. centrally located to restaurants, shopping & entertainment. available for immediate occupancy. small dog allowed. Broker's fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
1010 WASHINGTON ST has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1010 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 1010 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1010 WASHINGTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 WASHINGTON ST is pet friendly.
Does 1010 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1010 WASHINGTON ST does offer parking.
Does 1010 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 WASHINGTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 1010 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1010 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 1010 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 WASHINGTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 WASHINGTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1010 WASHINGTON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity