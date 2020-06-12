/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
453 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Harrison, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harrison
14 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harrison
7 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Harrison
24 Units Available
Vermella Harrison
1100 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1291 sqft
Luxurious living near Passaic River in a community with bocce ball and putting green. Apartments feature designer kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and air conditioning. Skyline views available. Complex is conveniently located near the Essex Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 03:49am
Harrison
17 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Harrison
1 Unit Available
113 HARRISON AVE
113 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1388 sqft
Contemporary condo with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in unit, open floor plan and more. Commuters dream. 14 minute walk toHarrison?s Path Station and trendy commons.
Results within 1 mile of Harrison
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Newark Central Business District
50 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
54-62 HOUSTON ST
54-62 Houston Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
1 bedroom/ 1bathroom unit located on the 3rd floor. Granite counter tops, wood floors, in unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Harrison
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
14 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pamrapo
14 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1240 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1126 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Greenville
23 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1178 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Vermella Lyndhurst
340 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1381 sqft
Easily accessible from I-95 and I-280, these apartments offer it all. With hardwood floors, balconies and nine-footing ceilings, you'll feel at home. Offering an outdoor fire pit and clubroom, there's also a sense of community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pamrapo
67 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
30 Austin Street 402
30 Austin Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Austin Villa Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 137308 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Washer/Dryer in unit Stainless Steel appliances Balcony Pet Friendly (Small dogs) Elevator Walking distance to Newark Penn Station and The Prudential Center Hardwood
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McGinley Square
1 Unit Available
106 Duncan Ave
106 Duncan Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
2BR 2Bath With Backyard No Broker Fee - Property Id: 275811 Move in Ready 2-Bedroom-2 Bathroom Unit available near Journal Square Path Station: - NO Broker Fee - Newly Renovated Spacious Condo Unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
364 Ege Ave 306
364 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1320 sqft
New Construction 2 Bed For Rent: NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 54813 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
