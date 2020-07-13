/
apartments with pool
273 Apartments for rent in Harrison, NJ with pool
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
38 Units Available
Harrison
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
28 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,810
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
31 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
$
7 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Harrison
$
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
$
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
$
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
3 PAULUSEN CT
3 Paulusen Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1491 sqft
2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and a 2 Car Garage - Stanford Model Triplex Town Home with NO BROKER FEE!!! This fantastic unit features open living room/ dining room with HARDWOOD FLOORS, modern kitchen, two bright bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
2 TOTTENHAM CT
2 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1866 sqft
This Home Has Plenty of Windows for Tons of Sunshine, Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 Unit Available
213 BARRINGER DR
213 Barringer Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1799 sqft
Welcome to 213 Barringer Dr. In Nutley! 2 bed 2.5 bath 1800 sf fully upgraded&extended kitchen with newer appliances. 1st fl consists of an open fl plan of kitchen, living, dining, and half bath. 2nd fl consists of 2 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
5 SMIT CT
5 Smit Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1491 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Stanford model Townhouse located in the sought after gated community of Droyers Point.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
55 WILLOW ST
55 Willow Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1398 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex Unit in gated Society Hill II community. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. All windows face open area and located at center of the Society Hill Central AC & Heat.
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
85 CORBIN AVE
85 Corbin Ave, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom/2.5-bath unit in a year-old 2-family home. Short distance to Journal Square PATH, steps to NYC and local bus routes, next to a small park and municipal pool.
1 Unit Available
305 HARMON COVE TOWER
305 Harmon Cove Tower, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Have breakfast on your very own balcony in this Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo about 1400 square feet of living space with Manhattan SkyLine View.
1 Unit Available
University Heights
45 HOWARD CT
45 Howard Ct, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, dining room, living room, and kitchen condo in heart of downtown and university heights Newark. Great location within the Society Hill complex- quiet, enclosed court.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
41 LEE CT
41 Lee Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1444 sqft
EXTREMEMLY RARE 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner WATERFRONT Townhouse.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
11 WALNUT ST
11 Walnut Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1367 sqft
This Garden Home features a spacious living and dining room with luxurious tile floors, eat in kitchen with plenty of counter space, modern lighting, updated bathrooms, plenty of closet space, central air, security system, laundry area, parking and
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
4 TOTTENHAM CT
4 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
Beautiful Townhome w/ 2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and 2 Car Garage & Hardwood Floors! This fantastic unit also features open living room/dining room with private balcony, modern kitchen with pantry and a great location.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
10 TELLICHERRY CT
10 Tellicherry Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1491 sqft
The open Living/Dining room area has a large balcony which lets in plenty of sunshine. The kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets and a spacious pantry.
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
53 BIRCH ST
53 Birch Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1988 sqft
The best of the best is now available!!! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Society Hill Townhouse with oversized family room and 2 car garage. This rare home please every real buyer.
1 Unit Available
279 FRANKLIN ST
279 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Walking into the apartment at 279 Franklin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and dining area.
