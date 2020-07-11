Apartment List
77 Apartments for rent in Harrison, NJ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Harrison apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Harrison
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
49 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
30 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,860
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Results within 5 miles of Harrison
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,962
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Pamrapo
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,760
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Greenville
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1178 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Pamrapo
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
805 sqft
Bayonne is a community that retains many of the elements of a small town. Located in the heart of the City, with views of Newark Bay and the Bayonne Bridge, Boulevard Gardens Apartments sets the standard for comfortable living.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Nutley Gardens
181 Hancox Ave, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
757 sqft
Situated in a park-like, suburban setting, Nutley Properties feature immaculate like-new apartments with direct private entry, eat-in windowed kitchens with new appliances, ceramic-tiled bath, sparkling dining room chandelier, gleaming polished
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
47 Units Available
Pamrapo
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,770
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Results within 10 miles of Harrison
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
281 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,582
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
147 Units Available
Chelsea
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,185
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,060
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1118 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
20 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,005
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
865 sqft
Here at Parkside West, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
Pacific
25 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1144 sqft
Pacific offers incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and quick, easy access to Newport's picturesque waterfront walkways. With spacious accommodations and convenient amenities, this upscale residence is the pinnacle of luxurious living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
Riverside
1 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,430
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1162 sqft
At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
10 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,071
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
863 sqft
Here at Parkside East, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,543
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,586
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
20 Units Available
Stapleton
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,795
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
833 sqft
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
32 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,812
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Harrison, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Harrison apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Harrison apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

