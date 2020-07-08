All apartments in Hackensack
Briarwood Commons
Briarwood Commons

572 Main St · (201) 949-3193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500.00 Security Deposit $300 Preferred Employee Discount for Hackensack University Medical Center
Location

572 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Briarwood Commons.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
The meticulously landscaped grounds of Briarwood Apartments is in the perfect location for an easy commute by bus or train to NYC. With easy access to Routes 17, 80, and 4, a short drive will take you to the George Washington Bridge as well as many major Bergen County shopping malls. Walk to Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan campus, or to prominent public schools. Enjoy living in the heart of Hackensack. Call for pricing and availability. Heat, Hot Water, Gas included in rent (*select units).

Cats Only Allowed with additional security and monthly pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: 1 month security
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Tenant Permit Parking Available + Rentable Garages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Briarwood Commons have any available units?
Briarwood Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackensack, NJ.
How much is rent in Hackensack, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
What amenities does Briarwood Commons have?
Some of Briarwood Commons's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Briarwood Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Briarwood Commons is offering the following rent specials: $500.00 Security Deposit $300 Preferred Employee Discount for Hackensack University Medical Center
Is Briarwood Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Briarwood Commons is pet friendly.
Does Briarwood Commons offer parking?
Yes, Briarwood Commons offers parking.
Does Briarwood Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Briarwood Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Briarwood Commons have a pool?
No, Briarwood Commons does not have a pool.
Does Briarwood Commons have accessible units?
No, Briarwood Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Briarwood Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, Briarwood Commons does not have units with dishwashers.
