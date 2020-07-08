Briarwood Commons

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal cats allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access online portal

The meticulously landscaped grounds of Briarwood Apartments is in the perfect location for an easy commute by bus or train to NYC. With easy access to Routes 17, 80, and 4, a short drive will take you to the George Washington Bridge as well as many major Bergen County shopping malls. Walk to Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan campus, or to prominent public schools. Enjoy living in the heart of Hackensack. Call for pricing and availability. Heat, Hot Water, Gas included in rent (*select units).



Cats Only Allowed with additional security and monthly pet fee.