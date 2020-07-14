Summit Manor Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher bathtub granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance e-payments garage internet access cc payments online portal

Summit Manor's large 850 square feet of living space and convenience to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4 make it a unique and highly sought after location. Catch an express bus to New York City within two blocks of your front door or take a short drive to any one of several large Bergen County shopping malls. Hackensack University Medical Center, as well as the quaint Main Street shopping district are both within walking distance. Beautifully landscaped courtyards, plenty of closet space, gleaming hardwood floors, modern appliances, on-site parking, garages, and state-of-the-art laundry facilities are all part of the convenience of Summit Manor living. Large 1 and 2 bedroom units.



Cats Only Allowed with additional security and monthly pet fee.