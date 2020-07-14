All apartments in Hackensack
Find more places like Summit Manor Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hackensack, NJ
/
Summit Manor Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:31 PM

Summit Manor Apartments

Open Now until 4:30pm
58 Berkshire Pl · (201) 762-9673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hackensack
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

58 Berkshire Pl, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summit Manor Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
garage
internet access
cc payments
online portal
Summit Manor's large 850 square feet of living space and convenience to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4 make it a unique and highly sought after location. Catch an express bus to New York City within two blocks of your front door or take a short drive to any one of several large Bergen County shopping malls. Hackensack University Medical Center, as well as the quaint Main Street shopping district are both within walking distance. Beautifully landscaped courtyards, plenty of closet space, gleaming hardwood floors, modern appliances, on-site parking, garages, and state-of-the-art laundry facilities are all part of the convenience of Summit Manor living. Large 1 and 2 bedroom units.

Please call for pricing and availability.

Cats Only Allowed with additional security and monthly pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Leaseholder/Co-signer: $100; Occupant age 18+: $50
Deposit: Holding Deposit: $200; Security Deposit: 1 months' rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Tenant Garages: $75; Non-tenant Garages: $150.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summit Manor Apartments have any available units?
Summit Manor Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackensack, NJ.
How much is rent in Hackensack, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
What amenities does Summit Manor Apartments have?
Some of Summit Manor Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summit Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Summit Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Summit Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Summit Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Summit Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summit Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit Manor Apartments have a pool?
No, Summit Manor Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Summit Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Summit Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Summit Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summit Manor Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Summit Manor Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Imperial Apartments
390 Prospect Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Mary Garden
211 Mary Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601

Similar Pages

Hackensack 1 BedroomsHackensack 2 Bedrooms
Hackensack Apartments with ParkingHackensack Pet Friendly Places
Hackensack Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity