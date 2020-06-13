Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

64 Apartments for rent in Suffern, NY

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5 Center Street
5 Center Street, Suffern, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1732 sqft
Located on a quiet street, close to Suffern's downtown, you won't want to miss this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath rental.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
35 Park Avenue
35 Park Avenue, Suffern, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! Freshly painted, second-floor end unit welcomes you with light and space. Large one bedroom has walk-in closet and extra window being on the end. Lovely Village views from front windows and terrace.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
19 Interstate
19 Interstate St, Suffern, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1900 sqft
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
50 S Airmont Road
50 South Airmont Road, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1976 sqft
Situated on 1.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
30 Mountain Avenue
30 Mountain Avenue, Hillburn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Bright and sunny 2 bedroom apartment in Hillburn. Just painted, new carpet and new stove a year ago. Steps being redone in trecks. Little deck to sit out side. 2 parking spots in the driveway (one car in front of the other).

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2292 OAKHAM CT
2292 Oakham Court, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Nestled in the rolling hills of the Cragmere Section of Mahwah is the sought after townhome community of Franklin Heights. After a long days work, unwind in this 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath rental unit.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1369 OXFORD ST
1369 Oxford Street, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Nestled in the hills of Mahwah, Paddington Square is a community that welcomes all. Enjoy the finer life in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome rental.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1429 YORK ST
1429 York Street, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Available July 1, 2020! Sunny & Bright end unit townhome in desirable Paddington Square Complex.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2158 JORDAN CT
2158 Jordan Court, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
WOW!!! You will fall in love with this magazine worthy, move-in ready home with unobstructed mountain views! Nothing to do but unpack into this bright and airy 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in the highly in the highly desirable town of Mahwah.

Last updated April 16
1 Unit Available
2386 Quill Ct
2386 Quill Court, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1672 sqft
Modern brick townhouse with mountain views and many updates! 1st floor has hardwood flooring, 2nd floor has new vinyl plank flooring. Granite kitchen, crown moldings, new windows, updated powder room. Master bedroom with large bath.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.

Last updated June 13
Ramsey
1 Unit Available
18 Hopper Ter
18 Hopper Terrace, Ramsey, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
3200 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Ready to move in Semi furnished beautiful home - Property Id: 284314 Single family in New york Suburbs. Cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors. spacious. easy to commute to both NJ and NY. Ready to move in. Semi furnished.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
103 Smith Hill Road
103 Smith Hill Rd, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
A beautiful expansive 52 ft Hi Ranch! There is no looking further, this home has it all! Upstairs are three big bedrooms with a master Suite and newer Bathrooms, Sun filled living room/Dining room and a bright eat in Kitchen with sliding doors going

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10 Adams Lane
10 Adams Lane, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1726 sqft
A spacious colonial in a beautiful Cul De Sac in Airmont. Move right in to this lovely home and be minutes away from the thruway, shops, transportation and New Jersey border.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
23 Astor Place
23 Astor Pl, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1844 sqft
Beautiful renovated Bilevel with mountain views! Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Young bathrooms, 4 bedrooms. All windows and doors replaced. Large level yard, close to transportation, parks and shops.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12 Blossom Road
12 Blossom Road, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1846 sqft
Your Home-Sweet-Home is calling your ........ Tastefully & Beautifully Updated, Move-In Ready, Highly Rated Suffern Schools........

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
152 Orange Turnpike
152 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1817 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER FOR BEAUTIFUL, PRACTICAL AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL! LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER RAMAPO-SUFFERN SCHOOL DISTRICT, THIS SEMI-ATTACHED HOME OFFERS LIVING SPACE ON MAIN LEVEL WITH 2 BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH UPSTAIRS, PLUS ADDITIONAL LARGE

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11 Fawn Hill Drive
11 Fawn Hill Drive, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1663 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom rental in Airmont on lovely level property!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
136 6th Street
136 Sixth Street, Hillburn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1350 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION, NEW WHITE WOOD KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW FLOORS, NEW LED LIGHTING. LOVELY DECOR AND LOTS OF SPACE ON SIDE STREET. COVERED FRONT PORCH TO SIP YOUR MORNING COFFEE. JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4 Dalewood Drive
4 Dalewood Drive, Viola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1487 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION RANCH, 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. WOOD KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOMS, AS WELL AS UNDER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS. NEWER MAIN BATHROOM WITH SEPERATE BATHTUB AND SHOWER.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
19 Mile Road
19 Mile Rd, Montebello, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4369 sqft
Calling all privacy seekers.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9 Bayberry Drive
9 Bayberry Drive, Viola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1903 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath, Ranchero style home in desirable cul-de -sac location. Home features granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Formal dining rm with large updated windows overlooking flat backyard.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
42 Willow Tree Road
42 Willow Tree Rd, Wesley Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3909 sqft
THIS is a ONE YEAR RENTAL. NO SHORTER TERM WILL BE ENTERTAINED. The BEST rental EVER! Stunning huge property! Mint condition home. 2 story entry. Eat-in Kitchen with 2 sinks, granite counters. Huge playroom on bedroom level with cathedral ceiling.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
25 Orange Turnpike
25 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Lovely 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in Village Colonial.
City GuideSuffern
Suffern is home to Broadway actress and singer Christine Andreas, who is a two-time Tony Award nominee.

As of 2012, more than 11,000 people walk the streets of the 2.1 square mile city know as Suffern, New York. The climate is cool and refreshing during the summer and gets pretty cold in the winter, which is no surprise given that Suffern is in one of the most northern states in the country. July's average high is 84 degrees, while January's high is 18. Prices for homes and apartments are a bit on the high side, but if your dream is to live in a beautiful small town with plenty of culture and business opportunities, than Suffern is the place for you. Don't wait to find the perfect rental apartment before it's taken!

Finding a Home in the City

It can be somewhat competitive to find a home to rent in Suffern, both physically and for your bank account. Suffern's cost of living isn't cheap, but it balances out in the great quality of life you'll find in this lovely New England city. Here are a few tips for you to use, giving you a better chance at finding the perfect home to settle into.

How Much Will it Cost?

It should be no surprise to see a one bedroom apartment cost a fair amount month to month. If it helps, just remember that there are other cities you could live in that charge twice that price for an even small unit. Try to look for rent controlled places, especially if the place is newer. This will help prevent a dramatic annual spike of rent prices.

What You Need

You should have your credit report, rental application, letter of employment, and your last two paycheck stubs. References are another must-have, and if you plan on bringing your furry loved one, a pet resume that shows your landlord that Fluffy has had all his shots will prove helpful. Bring your checkbook, too -- a security deposit paid on the spot is a great way to start of your renter / landlord relationship.

Suffern Neighborhoods

In a town this small, there are fewer neighborhoods to choose from, but don't worry. At least you'll be within walking distance to your favorite hangout spots.

Antrim: This neighborhood has fairly priced rental apartments, but limited access to highways and interstates. You can pick up your groceries at Mrs. Green Natural Market.

Bon Aire: A nicer part of town, Bon Aire is also more crowded with a population of 2,510 in 0.149 square miles.

Downtown: Rent is still on the pricier side here, but the population is less dense, and there's limited access to highways and interstates. It's also near the railroad.

Ramapo Cirque: This neighborhood is small and has a population of only 75 people. The rent is also fairly priced for this area. Macello's Ristorante of Suffern is in this neighborhood.

Rockledge: The population is the smallest in this neighborhood with only 16 people. You'll find good rent rates, too.

Stonegate: Both the population and the rent are higher for this area, but the residents are mostly businessmen, so it's on the nicer side of the neighborhood spectrum. Stop by Bon Appetit Tea House for breakfast.

The Knolls at Ramapo: This is another good area with a population of 111 and decent rent prices.

Life in Suffern

Life in Suffern is solid in this quaint New York enclave. You'll have plenty of community events (such as the river clean-up) to keep you sociable, and with only an hour commute to New York, you'll be able to get home much quicker than residents of other New York towns. Whatever you might lose in slightly higher than average rental prices, you more than gain for the convenience of not only a small suburban town feel, but quick access to The Big Apple that will make all of your other friends living there jealous of your convenient refuge away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Get lost (not literally) in the Rampano Valley Reservation or spend a day at nearby Kathryn Gorman Ponds Park.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Suffern?
The average rent price for Suffern rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,530.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Suffern?
Some of the colleges located in the Suffern area include CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, American Musical and Dramatic Academy, and Barnard College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Suffern?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Suffern from include New York, Bronx, Yonkers, Hackensack, and Clifton.

