64 Apartments for rent in Suffern, NY📍
As of 2012, more than 11,000 people walk the streets of the 2.1 square mile city know as Suffern, New York. The climate is cool and refreshing during the summer and gets pretty cold in the winter, which is no surprise given that Suffern is in one of the most northern states in the country. July's average high is 84 degrees, while January's high is 18. Prices for homes and apartments are a bit on the high side, but if your dream is to live in a beautiful small town with plenty of culture and business opportunities, than Suffern is the place for you. Don't wait to find the perfect rental apartment before it's taken!
It can be somewhat competitive to find a home to rent in Suffern, both physically and for your bank account. Suffern's cost of living isn't cheap, but it balances out in the great quality of life you'll find in this lovely New England city. Here are a few tips for you to use, giving you a better chance at finding the perfect home to settle into.
How Much Will it Cost?
It should be no surprise to see a one bedroom apartment cost a fair amount month to month. If it helps, just remember that there are other cities you could live in that charge twice that price for an even small unit. Try to look for rent controlled places, especially if the place is newer. This will help prevent a dramatic annual spike of rent prices.
What You Need
You should have your credit report, rental application, letter of employment, and your last two paycheck stubs. References are another must-have, and if you plan on bringing your furry loved one, a pet resume that shows your landlord that Fluffy has had all his shots will prove helpful. Bring your checkbook, too -- a security deposit paid on the spot is a great way to start of your renter / landlord relationship.
In a town this small, there are fewer neighborhoods to choose from, but don't worry. At least you'll be within walking distance to your favorite hangout spots.
Antrim: This neighborhood has fairly priced rental apartments, but limited access to highways and interstates. You can pick up your groceries at Mrs. Green Natural Market.
Bon Aire: A nicer part of town, Bon Aire is also more crowded with a population of 2,510 in 0.149 square miles.
Downtown: Rent is still on the pricier side here, but the population is less dense, and there's limited access to highways and interstates. It's also near the railroad.
Ramapo Cirque: This neighborhood is small and has a population of only 75 people. The rent is also fairly priced for this area. Macello's Ristorante of Suffern is in this neighborhood.
Rockledge: The population is the smallest in this neighborhood with only 16 people. You'll find good rent rates, too.
Stonegate: Both the population and the rent are higher for this area, but the residents are mostly businessmen, so it's on the nicer side of the neighborhood spectrum. Stop by Bon Appetit Tea House for breakfast.
The Knolls at Ramapo: This is another good area with a population of 111 and decent rent prices.
Life in Suffern is solid in this quaint New York enclave. You'll have plenty of community events (such as the river clean-up) to keep you sociable, and with only an hour commute to New York, you'll be able to get home much quicker than residents of other New York towns. Whatever you might lose in slightly higher than average rental prices, you more than gain for the convenience of not only a small suburban town feel, but quick access to The Big Apple that will make all of your other friends living there jealous of your convenient refuge away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Get lost (not literally) in the Rampano Valley Reservation or spend a day at nearby Kathryn Gorman Ponds Park.