64 Apartments for rent in Suffern, NY

Finding a Home in the City

It can be somewhat competitive to find a home to rent in Suffern, both physically and for your bank account. Suffern's cost of living isn't cheap, but it balances out in the great quality of life you'll find in this lovely New England city. Here are a few tips for you to use, giving you a better chance at finding the perfect home to settle into.

How Much Will it Cost?

It should be no surprise to see a one bedroom apartment cost a fair amount month to month. If it helps, just remember that there are other cities you could live in that charge twice that price for an even small unit. Try to look for rent controlled places, especially if the place is newer. This will help prevent a dramatic annual spike of rent prices.

What You Need

You should have your credit report, rental application, letter of employment, and your last two paycheck stubs. References are another must-have, and if you plan on bringing your furry loved one, a pet resume that shows your landlord that Fluffy has had all his shots will prove helpful. Bring your checkbook, too -- a security deposit paid on the spot is a great way to start of your renter / landlord relationship.