All apartments in Hackensack
Find more places like Clinton Arms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hackensack, NJ
/
Clinton Arms
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:18 AM

Clinton Arms

215 Clinton Place · (201) 571-6131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hackensack
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

215 Clinton Place, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clinton Arms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Make Clinton Arms your home base for an easy commute to New York City via express buses or trains, both within walking distance from this Fairmount location. By car, Routes 4, 17, 95 and the Garden State Parkway are easily accessible. This renovated five-story Tudor style elevator building hasn't lost it's original charm, complete with marble interiors, and tastefully updated apartment units featuring high ceilings and spacious rooms. The building is only 1 mile from Hackensack University Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: 1 month security
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking and Garage Spaces Available for Rent + Free Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clinton Arms have any available units?
Clinton Arms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackensack, NJ.
How much is rent in Hackensack, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
What amenities does Clinton Arms have?
Some of Clinton Arms's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clinton Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Clinton Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clinton Arms pet-friendly?
Yes, Clinton Arms is pet friendly.
Does Clinton Arms offer parking?
Yes, Clinton Arms offers parking.
Does Clinton Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Clinton Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Clinton Arms have a pool?
No, Clinton Arms does not have a pool.
Does Clinton Arms have accessible units?
No, Clinton Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Clinton Arms have units with dishwashers?
No, Clinton Arms does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Clinton Arms?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Mary Garden
211 Mary Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Imperial Apartments
390 Prospect Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601

Similar Pages

Hackensack 1 BedroomsHackensack 2 Bedrooms
Hackensack Apartments with ParkingHackensack Pet Friendly Places
Hackensack Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity