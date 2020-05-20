Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Make Clinton Arms your home base for an easy commute to New York City via express buses or trains, both within walking distance from this Fairmount location. By car, Routes 4, 17, 95 and the Garden State Parkway are easily accessible. This renovated five-story Tudor style elevator building hasn't lost it's original charm, complete with marble interiors, and tastefully updated apartment units featuring high ceilings and spacious rooms. The building is only 1 mile from Hackensack University Medical Center.