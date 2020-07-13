All apartments in Hackensack
Carriage House
Carriage House

45 Euclid Ave · (201) 989-1974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 Security Deposit $300 Preferred Employer Discount for Hackensack University Medical Center 6-Month Leases Available 13 Month Leases offer with Second Month Free! *
Location

45 Euclid Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 60-2A · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
garage
cc payments
online portal
You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train. You'll also be within walking distance to the historic Main Street shopping district. Carriage House has the relaxed atmosphere of a garden apartment with the modern amenities of a high-rise. These spacious and tastefully updated apartments feature generous closet space and a terrace or patio in every home. Call for availability and specials!

Cats Only Allowed with additional security and monthly pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: One Month Security
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Assigned Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Carriage House have any available units?
Carriage House has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hackensack, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
What amenities does Carriage House have?
Some of Carriage House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage House currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage House is offering the following rent specials: $500 Security Deposit $300 Preferred Employer Discount for Hackensack University Medical Center 6-Month Leases Available 13 Month Leases offer with Second Month Free! *
Is Carriage House pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage House is pet friendly.
Does Carriage House offer parking?
Yes, Carriage House offers parking.
Does Carriage House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carriage House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage House have a pool?
No, Carriage House does not have a pool.
Does Carriage House have accessible units?
No, Carriage House does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carriage House has units with dishwashers.

