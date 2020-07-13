Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access garage cc payments online portal

You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train. You'll also be within walking distance to the historic Main Street shopping district. Carriage House has the relaxed atmosphere of a garden apartment with the modern amenities of a high-rise. These spacious and tastefully updated apartments feature generous closet space and a terrace or patio in every home. Call for availability and specials!



Cats Only Allowed with additional security and monthly pet fee.