34 ELMWOOD AVE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:04 AM

34 ELMWOOD AVE

34 Elmwood Avenue · (973) 251-0100
Location

34 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 2nd floor rental with spacious rooms, wood floors & a large eat in kitchen. Many extra features including washer, dryer & refrigerator included. The new kitchen features granite counters 3 BR's, new Bath fixtures, porch and a deck is available for tenants use. Parking available for two cars. Apartment is close to downtown Montclair. Utilities are separate (pseg & water), credit check & employment verification required. One month realtor fee paid by tenant. Owner occupied, owner will care for lawn and snow removal. Absolutely No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 ELMWOOD AVE have any available units?
34 ELMWOOD AVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 ELMWOOD AVE have?
Some of 34 ELMWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 ELMWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
34 ELMWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 ELMWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 34 ELMWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 34 ELMWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 34 ELMWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 34 ELMWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 ELMWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 ELMWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 34 ELMWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 34 ELMWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 34 ELMWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 34 ELMWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 ELMWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 ELMWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 ELMWOOD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
