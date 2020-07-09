34 ELMWOOD AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated 2nd floor rental with spacious rooms, wood floors & a large eat in kitchen. Many extra features including washer, dryer & refrigerator included. The new kitchen features granite counters 3 BR's, new Bath fixtures, porch and a deck is available for tenants use. Parking available for two cars. Apartment is close to downtown Montclair. Utilities are separate (pseg & water), credit check & employment verification required. One month realtor fee paid by tenant. Owner occupied, owner will care for lawn and snow removal. Absolutely No pets. No smoking.