Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Commonwealth Gardens Apartments

480 Valley Road · (833) 266-0436
Location

480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A16 · Avail. Oct 16

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1290 sqft

Unit B06 · Avail. Oct 10

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1290 sqft

Unit C07 · Avail. Sep 30

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1290 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Commonwealth Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
fireplace
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer. Additionally, off street parking is provided and garages are available. Our Resident Manager is on the premises to handle your maintenance needs and 24 hour emergency service is also provided.

Situated just minutes from the heart of Montclair and Upper Montclair, Commonwealth Gardens is conveniently located near extraordinary downtown shopping and dining. The transportation to New York City is excellent with buses and trains running frequently to the Port Authority and mid-town. The community is also in close proximity to many major highways, including Routes 46, 3, 23, 280 and the Garden State Parkway.

One visit to Commonwealth Gardens will convince you that your next address should be right here.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Month to 1.5 Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: 40 lbs
Dogs
rent: $50 per dog
Cats
rent: $25 per pet
Parking Details: Limited Parking Available, Detached Garage: $50. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Commonwealth Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments has 4 units available starting at $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Commonwealth Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Commonwealth Gardens Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Commonwealth Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Commonwealth Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Commonwealth Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Commonwealth Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Commonwealth Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Commonwealth Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Commonwealth Gardens Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Commonwealth Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Commonwealth Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Commonwealth Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Commonwealth Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Commonwealth Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Commonwealth Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Commonwealth Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Commonwealth Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
