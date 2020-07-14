Commonwealth Gardens Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup fireplace oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer. Additionally, off street parking is provided and garages are available. Our Resident Manager is on the premises to handle your maintenance needs and 24 hour emergency service is also provided.



Situated just minutes from the heart of Montclair and Upper Montclair, Commonwealth Gardens is conveniently located near extraordinary downtown shopping and dining. The transportation to New York City is excellent with buses and trains running frequently to the Port Authority and mid-town. The community is also in close proximity to many major highways, including Routes 46, 3, 23, 280 and the Garden State Parkway.



One visit to Commonwealth Gardens will convince you that your next address should be right here.