passaic county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:19 AM
118 Apartments for rent in Passaic County, NJ📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
$
32 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
8 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
4 Units Available
Maple Valley
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,390
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
15 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,930
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1437 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Pompton Lakes
Pompton Hills
615 Hamburg Tpke, Pompton Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pompton Hills feels like a small town where everything you need is close by. Routes 280, 80, 46, 3 and 4 are all nearby. An express bus to New York City stops in front of the building and a train station is just minutes away.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
334 OAK RIDGE RD UNIT 5
334 Oak Ridge Road, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
AWESOME 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH RECENTLY RENOVATED RENTAL. THIS APARTMENT HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS, NATURAL GAS HEATING, STAINLESS APPLINACES, GAS COOKING, NEW BATHROOM WITH FULL TUB SHOWER. AND MUCH MORE. A MUST SEE!
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
420 LAKEVIEW AVE
420 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with large rooms, wood floors, "bonus" room for office, and washer/dryer in unit. All four bedrooms are very spacious with newer windows, crown molding, and wood floors.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Athenia
26 HURON AVE
26 Huron Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Apartment has updated appliances, New wooden floors thru out, Freshly painted,No Pets allowed, Tenants responsible for there on recycling. parking is on side of building. WASHER /DRYER HOOK-UP. Parking for the first floor tenant Only.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
14 BERGEN AVE
14 Bergen Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Neat, clean & freshly painted 2 bedroom apartment. Washer/Dryer hookup in basement w/storage space & use of backyard. Very close to public transportation, major, highways, shopping & restaurants. Landlord will pay the realtor fee.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
220 Straight St 107
220 Straight Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
220 STRAIGHT ST, UNIT 107, PATERSON - Property Id: 302576 Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom loft-style apartment, located in Paterson! Around the corner for NJ Transit to NYC, and just 2 minutes away from 24/7 Patterson Station.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
67 Jersey Street
67 Jersey Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
67 Jersey Street - Property Id: 307962 Take the opportunity to live in this First Floor Apartment! at a walking distance from the Paterson's Center City Mall. This unit is located at a very quiet street at Little Lima.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Richfield
13 Pershing Rd 77
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT APARTMENTS - Property Id: 230963 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
43 twin Oaks Trail
43 Twin Oaks Trail, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1056 sqft
43 Twin Oaks - Property Id: 110841 Come enjoy the tranquility Of Lakeside Community.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wrigley Park
33 Straight Street 1
33 Straight St, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1608 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/29/20 Spacious apartment near downtown area. - Property Id: 310603 Spacious apartment near downtown area with local transportation nearby. Newly renovated. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Haledon
2 John St 210
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
950 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 210, HALEDON - Property Id: 299046 Nice size two bedrooms, two bathrooms, loft-style apartment located in Haledon! Just 1 minute Walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New York in just 15 min.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
120 Frederick Ave 2
120 Frederick Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Richfield
28 VAN VLIET CT
28 Van Vliet Court, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious three bedroom convenient eat in kitchen dinning room in a great area of Clifton. Close to NYC bus or train.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Allwood
83 MERRILL RD
83 Merrill Road, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 83 MERRILL RD in Clifton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Park
478 NOTCH RD
478 Notch Rd, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
Renovated 1 bdrm 1st floor Granite kit,new appl. New window treatments,Hardwood floors,C/A, Ceiling fans,Recess lighting, ALSO coming - 2nd floor unit available .. Storage bins in basement, laundry on site...Access to major highways ...
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Passaic Park
285 AYCRIGG AVE
285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful studio in Carlton Towers! Conveniently located close to shopping and steps away from NYC transportation. 24/7 Doorman, Gated Parking! Central Air, Laundry room On Site! Beautiful In Ground Pool ! ALL Amenities and Utilities are INCLUDED.
