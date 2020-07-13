Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse dog park fire pit green community guest parking hot tub internet access media room new construction online portal package receiving trash valet

Avalon Roseland offers spacious, masterfully designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhome style apartment homes. Convenient to Morristown, Montclair, Millburn, Madison, Livingston, South Orange, and Parsippany, Avalon Roseland features kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious walk-in closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling outdoor swimming pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards, as well as private garages and driveways. Avalon Roseland is close to lovely Becker Park and in close proximity to major highways, including I-280 and Route 10, providing easy access to I-287, Route 24, and the Garden State Parkway. Please use 55 Locust Street, Roseland, NJ 07068 if our address does not populate in a GPS or mapping system.