Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Roseland

43 Eisenhower Pkwy · (424) 348-4253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ 07068
East Hanover

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 011-112 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 015-154 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-013 · Avail. Sep 13

$3,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Unit 007-074 · Avail. Sep 16

$3,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1423 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Roseland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Avalon Roseland offers spacious, masterfully designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhome style apartment homes. Convenient to Morristown, Montclair, Millburn, Madison, Livingston, South Orange, and Parsippany, Avalon Roseland features kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious walk-in closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling outdoor swimming pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards, as well as private garages and driveways. Avalon Roseland is close to lovely Becker Park and in close proximity to major highways, including I-280 and Route 10, providing easy access to I-287, Route 24, and the Garden State Parkway. Please use 55 Locust Street, Roseland, NJ 07068 if our address does not populate in a GPS or mapping system.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-14 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $600 amenity fee
Additional: Trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Attached garage (either 1-car or 2-car): included in all leases; On-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Roseland have any available units?
Avalon Roseland has 4 units available starting at $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Roseland have?
Some of Avalon Roseland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Roseland currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Roseland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Roseland pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Roseland is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Roseland offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Roseland offers parking.
Does Avalon Roseland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Roseland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Roseland have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Roseland has a pool.
Does Avalon Roseland have accessible units?
No, Avalon Roseland does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Roseland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Roseland has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Roseland have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Roseland has units with air conditioning.
