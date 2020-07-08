510 Millburn Avenue Apts

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed parking dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

The Apartments at 510 Millburn Avenue are situated in an historic three story building that offers you a choice of small one bedroom, large one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. Some of the features that make The Apartments at 510 Millburn Avenue special are a laundry room on-site, a live in superintendent with 24/7 emergency maintenance available, oversized rooms, high ceilings and one of the best school systems in New Jersey.



Located just a short distance from the "Midtown Direct" train station and extraordinary downtown shopping, in addition to being just minutes away from the world famous Short Hills Mall and Routes 24, 78 and the Garden State Parkway these apartments have it all.



Come visit and see why you will want to make The Apartments at 510 Millburn Avenue your next home.