Short Hills, NJ
510 Millburn Avenue Apts
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

510 Millburn Avenue Apts

510 Millburn Avenue · (833) 265-2149
Location

510 Millburn Avenue, Short Hills, NJ 07078
Short Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 510 Millburn Avenue Apts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
The Apartments at 510 Millburn Avenue are situated in an historic three story building that offers you a choice of small one bedroom, large one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. Some of the features that make The Apartments at 510 Millburn Avenue special are a laundry room on-site, a live in superintendent with 24/7 emergency maintenance available, oversized rooms, high ceilings and one of the best school systems in New Jersey.

Located just a short distance from the "Midtown Direct" train station and extraordinary downtown shopping, in addition to being just minutes away from the world famous Short Hills Mall and Routes 24, 78 and the Garden State Parkway these apartments have it all.

Come visit and see why you will want to make The Apartments at 510 Millburn Avenue your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Month to 1.5 Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per cat
Parking Details: Municipal Parking located in the back of the property.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Millburn Avenue Apts have any available units?
510 Millburn Avenue Apts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Short Hills, NJ.
What amenities does 510 Millburn Avenue Apts have?
Some of 510 Millburn Avenue Apts's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Millburn Avenue Apts currently offering any rent specials?
510 Millburn Avenue Apts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Millburn Avenue Apts pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Millburn Avenue Apts is pet friendly.
Does 510 Millburn Avenue Apts offer parking?
Yes, 510 Millburn Avenue Apts offers parking.
Does 510 Millburn Avenue Apts have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Millburn Avenue Apts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Millburn Avenue Apts have a pool?
No, 510 Millburn Avenue Apts does not have a pool.
Does 510 Millburn Avenue Apts have accessible units?
No, 510 Millburn Avenue Apts does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Millburn Avenue Apts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Millburn Avenue Apts has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Millburn Avenue Apts have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Millburn Avenue Apts does not have units with air conditioning.
