Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace bbq/grill furnished oven

One Family on large Parklike grounds. 9 bedrooms, 3 + Full Baths, Lots of parkingPets Ok, Loads of Room for cars, Home based business, Yes ! Section 8 = Accepted; A true home-style rental. Must see to appreciate, can come furnished Tenant must have strong credit and will be required to pay for renter's insurance, portion of prop tax, property utilities, service warranties andproperty maintenance and upkeep.