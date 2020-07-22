Apartment List
406 Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Orange offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >
21 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,962
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.

1 Unit Available
Greenwood
124 N 18th Street Unit 1
124 North 18th Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
124 N 18th Street - Property Id: 322437 Just completed to renovate this beautiful three bedroom apartment with large living room, eat -in kitchen with new stainless appliances (stove, hud range, dishwasher and 2 door fridge), large closets, wood

1 Unit Available
103 South Grove Street
103 South Grove Street, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
OH this week Mon-Friday 4-7:30pm by appointment only (pls call or email to schedule) Please wear a mask, Serious inquiries only, We will check your background credit and VERIFY you income so please Serious replies only: No Broker's fee @ Beautiful

1 Unit Available
Doddtown
319 GLENWOOD AVE
319 Glenwood Avenue, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Newly renovated 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Open floor concept living/dining/kitchen. Washer/dryer combo in the unit with additional spaces that came be used as an office.

1 Unit Available
Greenwood
51 WILLIAM ST
51 William Street, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely size 2 bedrooms with 1 bath 1st floor apartment with ample of closet space with washer and dryer in the unit. No pets; No access to backyard or basement. Tenant has to bring their own refrigerator.
30 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,825
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
6 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.

1 Unit Available
Ampere
11 Floyd Ave 2
11 Floyd Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 11 Floyd Ave - Property Id: 316444 4 Blocks to NJ Transit light rail, NJ Transit / Decamp bus -- (30 min into NYC) 5 minute drive to the stop and shop grocery store Minutes to major highways -- (GSP / Rout 280 / Rout 3 /

1 Unit Available
25 ARGYLE TERRACE
25 Argyle Terrace, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautifully renovated 3-bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom apartment nestled on a quiet block featuring all new appliances, free washer / dryer usage, private backyard access and off-street parking.

1 Unit Available
44 Parkway west
44 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome home! To this beautiful apartment in a prime location of Bloomfield. 1st floor 3 bedrooms with an open concept. Large living room, dinning room, and updated kitchen, all hardwood floors. Close to eateries,schools, shopping and transportation.

1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
100 Grove Ter
100 Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.

1 Unit Available
Presidential Estates
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light.

1 Unit Available
Presidential Estates
61 WATSESSING AVE
61 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Fabulous one bedroom with many upgrades, granite counter tops,plenty of cabinets pantry and work space. Updated baths. Enclosed porch off the kitchen . Spacious living room adjacent to a study, office bonus room.

1 Unit Available
Orange
108 PARK ST
108 Park Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Exquisite renovation from top to bottom. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer inside the unit just for convenience.Hardwood floors all throughout the apartment.

1 Unit Available
4 ROSEDALE AVE
4 Rosedale Ave, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful newer construction provides 3 floors of living plus attic for storage, making this rental feel like your very own home! Stunning kitchen open to the dining room, generously sized living room , and powder room complete first floor.

1 Unit Available
Fairmount
335-337 S 20TH
335-337 South 20th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome home! This Brand New beautiful 3 Bed 2 Full Bath boast a lot of space and natural light.
32 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,835
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
17 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,760
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
19 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,755
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
5 Units Available
ReNew Lyndhurst
601 Riverside Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,848
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1113 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,110
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
39 Units Available
Harrison
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
42 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,607
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,662
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1123 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
27 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,600
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
City Guide for East Orange, NJ

Hello, honey! East Orange may be a paradise for guys, thanks to its no. 3 ranking on the City-Data list of top 100 cities with the highest percentage of women.

In addition to its high percentage of female residents, East Orange also has a way above average percentage of renters and slightly higher-than-average cost of living index when compared to the rest of the nation. East Orange sits about 13 miles inland from New Jerseys eastern coast, making it about 13 miles from New York City. Not a bad commute of about 90 minutes on the PATH train if youd rather steer clear of the Big Apple bustle and nab yourself a neighborhood feel and possibly even a yard. Maybe. This Essex County city of more than 64,000 folks is pretty packed, with all those folks living in less than 4 square miles, calculating to a population density of more than 16,000 people per square mile. Well, maybe youll have to forget the yard. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in East Orange, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Orange offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in East Orange. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Orange can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

