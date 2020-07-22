406 Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ with washer-dryers
1 of 46
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 3
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 32
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 22
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 36
1 of 32
1 of 36
1 of 33
1 of 22
1 of 9
1 of 38
1 of 21
Hello, honey! East Orange may be a paradise for guys, thanks to its no. 3 ranking on the City-Data list of top 100 cities with the highest percentage of women.
In addition to its high percentage of female residents, East Orange also has a way above average percentage of renters and slightly higher-than-average cost of living index when compared to the rest of the nation. East Orange sits about 13 miles inland from New Jerseys eastern coast, making it about 13 miles from New York City. Not a bad commute of about 90 minutes on the PATH train if youd rather steer clear of the Big Apple bustle and nab yourself a neighborhood feel and possibly even a yard. Maybe. This Essex County city of more than 64,000 folks is pretty packed, with all those folks living in less than 4 square miles, calculating to a population density of more than 16,000 people per square mile. Well, maybe youll have to forget the yard. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Orange offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in East Orange. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Orange can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.