Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:40 PM
335 Apartments for rent in Orange, East Orange, NJ
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
314 Oakwood Ave Apartments
314 Oakwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Apartments at 314 Oakwood Avenue offer studio, one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge Gardens Apartments
493 Linden Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ridge Gardens offers one bedroom, one bedroom jr, and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have newly renovated,modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Oakwood Place
200 Oakwood Place, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 320814 Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom apartment in an up and coming area of Orange, NJ. Walking distance to Orange Park and close to shopping, churches and schools. Newly painted.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
318 Gist Pl. 2
318 Gist Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment!!! - Property Id: 313693 Beautiful Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/318-gist-pl.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
33 ASHLAND AVE
33 Ashland Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$2,950
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the brand new residences at Edison Lofts. Offering studio to three bedroom residences, unmatched luxury amenities and full service community.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
231 N DAY ST
231 North Day Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
RENOVATED 5 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH RENTAL! UNIT IS THE 2ND AND 3RD FLOOR OF A 2 FAMILY HOME. NEW WINDOWS, FLOORS, KITCHEN, BATHS! ROOMS ARE LARGE! ready for 8/1/2020 move in. 1.5 mile to the NYC train.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
54 ASHLAND AVE
54 Ashland Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Enjoy peace and tranquility in this cozy 1 bedroom apartment. The living room provides enough space for you to possibly manage living room and office space. The kitchen is spacious to possibly accommodate a small seating arrangement.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
108 PARK ST
108 Park Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Exquisite renovation from top to bottom. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer inside the unit just for convenience.Hardwood floors all throughout the apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Orange
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Eagle Rock
23 Wilfred St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
607 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Rock Apartments! Enjoy a beautiful, quiet park-like setting that is close to everything! The city of West Orange has so much to offer including great shops and dining, easy commutes, great schools and a laundry list of events and
Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
South Orange Court
765 Valley St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to South Orange Court Apartments for rent.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Vermont Ave 1
110 Vermont Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 bedroom RENOVATED APARTMENT - Property Id: 296196 Brand new apartment. 3 small bedrooms 1 bath. Huge living room. 1 spot in driveway. Ready to move in. Call today for a showing. 973-474-0238 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
41 Brookdale Ave 1
41 Brookdale Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED 3BR Apt - Property Id: 317812 Recently remodeled 3 BRs with LR, EIK w/SS appliances, Full BA, HDWD & Tile Flrs, Central AC, stunning light fixtures and last but not least….
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
526 Park Ave 4E
526 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
526 PARK AVENUE UNIT 4E, EAST ORANGE - Property Id: 300672 Nice size four bedrooms with one bathroom apartment, located in East Orange! Just 10 minutes' walk to the Brick Church station, get to New York in just 30 min from Newark Penn Station.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
57 Hillcrest Ter
57 Hillcrest Terrace, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
57 Hillcrest Ter East Orange Available NOW - Property Id: 319519 Single Home 3 Bedroom 2 Baths two car garage available NOW quiet street nice backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
227 Oraton Parkway S
227 North Oraton Parkway, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,107
500 sqft
Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment Spacious bedroomUpdated BathroomRenovated KitchenSpacious Living Room/Kitchen combo Hardwood Flooring Throughout Heat & Hot Water Included 3rd Floor Apt br Parking available -- additional charge br Close to
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
5-15 Rhode Island Aven
5-15 Rhode Island Avenue, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment Lots of Closets Updated BathroomLarge Living Room Spacious Kitchen-- Modern Dining AreaHardwood Flooring Heat and Hot Water Includedbr Parking Available @ Extra cost br Available Immediatelybr Call SAM @ to view and the
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
46 HILTON ST
46 Hilton Street, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful newly renovated spacious 2 bedroom with eat-in kitchen, central air, and available parking spot. Located on a quiet residential street, close to public transportation within minutes of NYC.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
586 CHESTNUT ST
586 Chestnut Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with multiple possibilities on a quiet street.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
38 CEDAR AVE
38 Cedar Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Renovated apartment offering 4 bedrooms, living room, kitchen with pantry. A must see to believe. This spacious and bright floor unit features. Hardwood floors throughout and an updated bathroom complete. Close to all major forms of transportation.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
319 GLENWOOD AVE
319 Glenwood Avenue, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Newly renovated 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Open floor concept living/dining/kitchen. Washer/dryer combo in the unit with additional spaces that came be used as an office.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Grove Ter
100 Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
566 S CLINTON ST
566 South Clinton Street, East Orange, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
LOCATION! This huge, apartment has been completely remodeled. Bright new kitchen is the centerpiece of the unit with an open concept and large living and dining room NTN Report and income verification
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
66 S. Valley Rd
66 South Valley Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION ! LOCATION! NO SMOKING NO PETS NO CRIMINAL HISTORY Will consider month 2 month short term 6-12 month lease Be the first to move into a newly renovated 1st floor 2BD/1B apt..
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
47 MONTICELLO AVE
47 Monticello Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Grand and bright 2 bedroom in Upper Valsburg bordering S. Orange, with office or den, or 3rd bedroom. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, steps from Seaton Hall. shopping, and schools.
