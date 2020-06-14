/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
262 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,898
701 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,234
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Greenwood
2 Units Available
64 Park Avenue
64 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
593 sqft
The apartments at 64 Park Avenue are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ampere
1 Unit Available
267 n 19th st 2!
267 North 19th Street, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
1.5 bdr East Orange, NJ - Property Id: 239547 This is a charming 1.5 bedroom apartment located in a clean property. Carpeted floors in all rooms , plenty closets. Near bus train and shop rite supermarket. Tenant pays own utilities with this unit .
Results within 1 mile of East Orange
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Watsessing Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
720 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
496 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
553 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Lower Roseville
1 Unit Available
333 Park Avenue
333 Park Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
550 sqft
Spacious Renovated 1 bedroom Apartment Separate Kitchen Updated BathroomSpacious Living roomHardwood Flooring Heat Included3rd Floor Apt br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for the requirementsiP
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
294 14th Ave
294 Fourteenth Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
1Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Office (large enough for a full size bed) and living room. Hardwood and tile floors. Near buses, shopping, hospitals. Easy commute to downtown Newark and NYC.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
61 WATSESSING AVE
61 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Fabulous one bedroom with many upgrades, granite counter tops,plenty of cabinets pantry and work space. Updated baths. Enclosed porch off the kitchen . Spacious living room adjacent to a study, office bonus room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Orange
1 Unit Available
55 RANDOLPH PL
55 Randolph Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED! Scotland Arms borders South Orange. Convenient ground level private entry with a screened storm door and personal, controlledÂ outdoor lighting.
1 of 8
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
Upper Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
71 POE AVE
71 Poe Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 71 POE AVE in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of East Orange
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
$
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Newark Central Business District
53 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,632
775 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Harrison
12 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
896 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,171
794 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room.
