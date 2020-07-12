307 Apartments for rent in Greenwood, East Orange, NJ

/
64 Park Avenue
64 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
755 sqft
The apartments at 64 Park Avenue are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
200 North 17th Street
200 North 17th Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Applicants must verify all information directly with the owner's representative. Yale Kent does not own or manage this property at this time. Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $49.
51 WILLIAM ST
51 William Street, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely size 2 bedrooms with 1 bath 1st floor apartment with ample of closet space with washer and dryer in the unit. No pets; No access to backyard or basement. Tenant has to bring their own refrigerator.
163 N 18TH ST
163 North 18th Street, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment close to all major highways and major transportation. Only about 25 mins away from NYC and everything else.
151 N 14TH ST
151 North 14th Street, East Orange, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
The seller will negotiate the price. Immediate occupancy. Recently renovated. Hardwood floors throughout.
45 EATON PL
45 Eaton Place, East Orange, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Just minutes away from the train station and close to major highways and NYC!.
124 N 18th St 1
124 North 18th Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
124 N 18th Street - Property Id: 310092 Just completed to renovate this beautiful three bedroom apartment with large living room, eat -in kitchen with new stainless appliances (stove, hud range, dishwasher), large closets, wood floors in all rooms.
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
20 Nassau Pl A
20 Nassau Place, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
592 sqft
20 Nassau Pl - Property Id: 310096 Fully renovated large one bedroom in gorgeous section of East Orange, located right in front of the Elementary School.
72 N 7th St
72 North 7th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
21 minutes to NYC Private New House - Property Id: 309642 Very nice single family house for rent 21 minutes to NYC and walking distance to path close to everything Futures 3 bedroom walk in closet 1.
96 South 14th Street
96 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME* BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - TIRED OF APARTMENT LIVING? This BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL has been UNIQUELY designed just
333 Park Avenue
333 Park Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Renovated 1 bedroom Apartment Separate Kitchen Updated BathroomSpacious Living roomHardwood Flooring Heat Included3rd Floor Apt br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for the requirementsiP
56 S Munn Avenue
56 South Munn Avenue, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment Very Large Living RoomSpacious New Kitchen ---- Renovated BathroomLarge Bedroom-- Lots of Closets Renovated BathroomHardwood Flooring Heat and Hot Water IncludedElevator Building Laundry in Premises Ground
227 Oraton Parkway S
227 North Oraton Parkway, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,107
500 sqft
Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment Spacious bedroomUpdated BathroomRenovated KitchenSpacious Living Room/Kitchen combo Hardwood Flooring Throughout Heat & Hot Water Included 3rd Floor Apt br Parking available -- additional charge br Close to
479 Roseville Avenue
479 Roseville Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Newark. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 9th 2020.
7 N 7th St
7 North 7th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Nice 3 bedroom apartment!! - Property Id: 302452 Nice 3 bedroom apartment!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302452 Property Id 302452 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5865016)
357 Grove St 2
357 Grove St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
357 Grove Street - Property Id: 195160 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195160 Property Id 195160 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826716)
8 N 7th St
8 North 7th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Nice 3 bedroom apartment!! - Property Id: 308405 Nice 3 bedroom apartment!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308405 Property Id 308405 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5888071)
46-48 5TH ST
46-48 5th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,950
Brand New construction 2nd floor apartment with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Washer/dryer hookup in the unit. Opened concept kitchen/dining/living room. Small pets allowed.
118 S 11TH ST
118 South 11th Street, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Enjoy Modern day living in this beautiful open concept LR/DR/Kitcfhen Fully Renovated First Floor featuring 4 Bed -1.5 Bath and full basement.
526 Park Ave 4E
526 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
526 PARK AVENUE UNIT 4E, EAST ORANGE - Property Id: 300672 Nice size four bedrooms with one bathroom apartment, located in East Orange! Just 10 minutes' walk to the Brick Church station, get to New York in just 30 min from Newark Penn Station.
7 PROSPECT TER
7 Prospect Terrace, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,050
A NEWLY Renovated 3bed, 2ba Apartment, on 2nd floor is now available in a centralized, commuter friendly, location.
162 N 12TH ST
162 North 12th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Will Not Last Beautiful Fully Renovated 3 Bed -1 Bath, located in the Upper Roseville Section. Easily accessible to downtown Newark and NYC. 5 Minute drive to GSPW.
234 N ARLINGTON AVE
234 North Arlington Avenue, East Orange, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$3,333
5000 sqft
One Family on large Parklike grounds. 9 bedrooms, 3 + Full Baths, Lots of parkingPets Ok, Loads of Room for cars, Home based business, Yes ! Section 8 = Accepted; A true home-style rental.
