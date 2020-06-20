All apartments in East Orange
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:34 PM

10 WASHINGTON TER

10 Washington Terrace · (973) 783-7400
Location

10 Washington Terrace, East Orange, NJ 07017

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Landlord pays commission! This spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on the 1st floor, includes exclusive upstairs bedroom, is bright and airy and offers a living room, dining room and den with hardwood floors, a large kitchen with full walk in pantry and porcelain tile flooring. Each bedroom has new carpet. unit comes with one off street assigned parking space. Use of backyard and storage space in the basement. Close to all major transportation, shopping and house of worship. NTN credit/background check and proof of employment is required. Tenant insurance is required. COVID 19 safety precautions required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 WASHINGTON TER have any available units?
10 WASHINGTON TER has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 WASHINGTON TER have?
Some of 10 WASHINGTON TER's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 WASHINGTON TER currently offering any rent specials?
10 WASHINGTON TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 WASHINGTON TER pet-friendly?
No, 10 WASHINGTON TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Orange.
Does 10 WASHINGTON TER offer parking?
Yes, 10 WASHINGTON TER does offer parking.
Does 10 WASHINGTON TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 WASHINGTON TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 WASHINGTON TER have a pool?
No, 10 WASHINGTON TER does not have a pool.
Does 10 WASHINGTON TER have accessible units?
No, 10 WASHINGTON TER does not have accessible units.
Does 10 WASHINGTON TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 WASHINGTON TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 WASHINGTON TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 WASHINGTON TER does not have units with air conditioning.
