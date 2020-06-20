10 WASHINGTON TER

Amenities

hardwood floors parking carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Landlord pays commission! This spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on the 1st floor, includes exclusive upstairs bedroom, is bright and airy and offers a living room, dining room and den with hardwood floors, a large kitchen with full walk in pantry and porcelain tile flooring. Each bedroom has new carpet. unit comes with one off street assigned parking space. Use of backyard and storage space in the basement. Close to all major transportation, shopping and house of worship. NTN credit/background check and proof of employment is required. Tenant insurance is required. COVID 19 safety precautions required.